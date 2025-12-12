Earlier this week, a post on X made it sound like the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Paul Atkins, was predicting that every U.S. market would be on chain within two years.

That isn’t exactly what he said.

In an interview on Fox Business, Atkins explained that tokenization doesn’t need a decade to go mainstream. He said it could happen “in a lot less time” and added that “maybe a couple of years from now” was possible.

That’s not as bold as saying it will happen in two years. But coming from someone who helps oversee the entire U.S. financial system, it was still unusually direct.

Regulators tend to be cautious. They’re usually the last people on Earth to make bold predictions.

This tells me that Atkins has been watching the same shift I’ve been writing about for months.

And he’s also convinced tokenization is inevitable.

Follow the Money

If the person who runs U.S. markets believes tokenization could arrive within two years, what is he seeing behind the scenes?

This year, that answer has come into focus as some of the biggest banks in the world are taking steps that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

They are moving from studying blockchain to actually building on it. And they’re doing so at a pace that lines up with the timeline Atkins recently hinted at.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo were discussing a shared stablecoin. The Clearing House, which handles trillions of dollars of payments each year, was also part of early conversations.

These talks began right after Congress passed the GENIUS Act in mid-2025. That law gave banks a clear federal framework for issuing digital dollars.

And that’s no coincidence.

Because once that rulebook existed, it gave the major players the freedom to start exploring how a joint coin could speed up payments and reduce the multi-day float that slows the system today.

In late November, U.S. Bank took the next step when it announced a stablecoin pilot on the Stellar network with support from PwC and the Stellar Development Foundation.

Stellar settles transactions in three to five seconds and processes around a thousand transactions per second. It also offers built-in controls that let banks freeze or release assets under specific conditions.

Those are the kinds of tools a regulated institution needs.

What stood out to me wasn’t the pilot itself, but the fact that U.S. Bank chose a public network rather than a closed system. That decision reflects a shift in thinking.

Banks are now examining whether public blockchains can support the same controls and safeguards they rely on today. If that answer turns out to be yes, the way banks move money could change quickly.

And U.S. Bank wasn’t experimenting with small numbers either. The company holds more than $680 billion in assets and moves money for over 70,000 corporate clients.

When a bank that size tests digital settlement on a public network, it clearly points to where the industry is heading.

And this trend isn’t limited to the United States.

In October, a group of ten global banks announced they were exploring the idea of issuing stablecoins backed by G7 currencies. The group includes major players like Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Citi and Bank of America.

These banks help move money through a foreign exchange market that handles more than $7 trillion a day. If they can settle across borders in seconds instead of days, the savings will be enormous.

All of this points to a theme we’ve been talking about all year.

Tokenization isn’t being pushed by small startups or fringe technology firms. It’s being pulled forward by mainstream institutions that see real gains in speed, cost and liquidity.

Which means the real force behind tokenization isn’t ideology. It’s efficiency and cost savings.

When financial firms discover a way to settle transactions faster, reduce collateral requirements or simplify record-keeping, they tend to move in that direction.

And once those systems begin working at institutional scale, adoption can happen faster than most people expect.

BlackRock’s tokenized treasury fund crossed a billion dollars in assets only a few months after launch. Franklin Templeton’s on-chain fund has grown past $360 million and processes shareholder transactions directly on blockchain rails. JPMorgan’s Onyx platform has moved more than a trillion dollars in tokenized repo deals.

And tokenized treasuries as a category have grown more than 400% this year.

Source: antiersolutions.com

This is the backdrop for Atkins’ comments.

He’s not making a bold prediction about the distant future. He’s reacting to what’s already happening.

When the largest banks begin testing stablecoins, and when they do so on public networks that settle almost instantly, the path to tokenized markets becomes much clearer.

The rails are being built. The next step is using them at scale.

That’s why I’m confident in my prediction that tokenization is inevitable. Atkins’ comments simply confirm my beliefs.

Because the technology has matured, and the law has caught up. And the institutions with the most to gain from faster, cheaper settlement are now leading the innovation.

Once those pieces are in place, adoption tends to move very quickly.

Here’s My Take

Are U.S. markets really going to move to the blockchain within a couple of years?

The answer depends on how quickly these pilots turn into production systems and how fast institutions adopt shared digital rails.

But the foundation is already being laid, and the pressure for faster settlement keeps growing every day.

Tokenization is becoming part of the core financial system. And as more institutions test digital settlement, tokenization becomes harder to dismiss.

If this pace holds, Atkins might be right that the next real upgrade to U.S. markets could arrive within a few years, not a decade.

It’s simply too far along to pretend otherwise.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

