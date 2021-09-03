 be_ixf;ym_202109 d_03; ct_50

The Most Important Chart for Tech Investors

Ian King

Posted by | Sep 3, 2021 | ,

32 second read

Today, I want to talk about my favorite chart when it comes to investing in a new technology.

When I say “chart,” you’re probably thinking of a stock chart. But this chart explains the maturity, adoption and social applications of different technologies.

As an investor, it shows me exactly when to invest in the hottest tech trends.

In today’s Market Insights video, Steve Fernandez and I discuss how to pinpoint the part of a technology’s hype cycle where the biggest gains are made.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

Regards,

Ian King cryptocurrency bitcoin expert at banyan hill publishing signature

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes

