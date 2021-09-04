This Pick-and-Shovel Play Is Your Key to EV Profits

Another electric vehicle (EV) startup is under the microscope.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently disclosed that it’s looking into electric delivery van maker Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS).

This is the fourth investigation of an EV company in the last 12 months!

Steve Burns, who started Workhorse, can’t seem to catch a break. His other EV company, Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), is also under investigation by the SEC.

Workhorse’s connections to the struggling Lordstown don’t end there, however.

Workhorse was an early investor in Lordstown, which has been having production issues. But the EV startup has been paring down its stake in its sister company, lopping off almost three-quarters of its 9% stake in Lordstown over the past several months.

Despite its decreased involvement with Lordstown, Workhorse has its own problems. The company has experienced high executive turnover and cash flow issues, all while missing its production goals.

It hasn’t been successful with new contracts either.

Workhorse makes electric delivery vans intended for parcel delivery services such as FedEx. Earlier this year, the United States Postal Service passed it over for a lucrative contract.

That blow was just one reason Workhorse’s shares have fallen 76% from their all-time high in February.

Workhorse and Lordstown are two of the many potential investments in the EV space — and right now, they both seem to be duds.

But with so many startups fighting for a piece of the EV profit pie, how can you be sure you’re investing in the companies that will skyrocket?

All you have to do is follow Ian King. He and his team research hundreds of companies a month. Then, they give you the best ways to invest in tech industries such as EVs.

And in his new presentation, Ian tells you about a pick-and-shovel play on the EV space that almost no one is paying attention to.

According to Ian, the material this company produces is “critical for the entire EV industry” — and at less than $40 a share, its stock is an absolute steal right now.

To find out how you can jump into the company at the forefront of the coming 12X revenue boom in the EV market, click here.

This presentation is 100% free to watch — and it could help you stack up more wealth than you ever thought possible.

Don’t wait. Click here now to get all the details.

And if you missed any of our experts’ market insights this week, keep reading!

The EV Revolution Has Arrived

This week, Smart Profits Daily took a deep dive into the EV industry.

The Gas Guzzler Is History

EVs could replace traditional gas-powered cars this decade. Their advantages over gas guzzlers include less maintenance, no gasoline and rapidly dropping production prices. This has led most analysts to believe that 50% of new car sales in 2030 will be EVs — but that could happen far earlier than they think…

This Supply Crisis Could Cause Problems for EVs

EV sales have surged so far in 2021, jumping 169% from the same period last year. This isn’t surprising since the world is on track for complete EV adoption. However, an upcoming commodity shortage could hamstring production — but this one company could be the solution.

Wall Street’s Going Crazy Over This EV Startup

General Motors, Ford and other established automakers are switching to EV production in a mad scramble to get their share of the industry’s profits. But Wall Street is more bullish about a small startup — one that hasn’t even delivered a vehicle yet — than it is on these industry titans. Can this pre-IPO automaker deliver on the hype?

The Most Important Chart for Tech Investors

One chart explains the maturity, adoption and social applications of different technologies. And it shows investors exactly when to invest in the hottest tech trends. In this Market Insights video, Ian King and Steve Fernandez discuss pinpointing the part of a technology’s hype cycle where the biggest gains are made.

Best Wishes,

The Smart Profits Daily Team