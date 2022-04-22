Charles’ Brand-New Video: How to Get “Free” Shares

You won’t find any free lunches on Wall Street.
But with the right market opportunities, you could find “free” shares of stock.
And one of these opportunities is happening again — giving investors like you the chance to get those “free” shares.
Charles doesn’t want you to miss out on them.
So, this week, he shared all the details: How legendary investors have used them to beat the market … how these shares aren’t really influenced by geopolitical or market events … and more.
If you missed it, be sure to catch up on his Real Talk below and watch his special video on them right here.
Regards,
Lina Lee
Senior Managing Editor, Real Talk