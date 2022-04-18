These Unusual Market Events Can Double Your Wealth

He’s one of the best stock pickers of all time.

Peter Lynch led Fidelity’s Magellan Fund for 13 years.

During that time, he averaged an annualized return of 29.2%.

That would’ve turned $10,000 into over $280,000.

That’s close to twice what the S&P 500 returned over the same time frame.

But he didn’t do it by doing what everyone else was doing.

Instead of following the herd, he looked for opportunities much like the way we do in Alpha Investor…

No Distractions

Lynch wasn’t just a stock picker … he was a business picker.

And he didn’t let news headlines distract him from what’s really important.

He didn’t let Wall Street tell him how much a business was worth.

Instead, he figured it out himself.

Once he came up with his estimate for the underlying worth of the business, he compared it to the stock price.

If the stock was trading way below the worth of the business, he would buy.

Nothing more complicated than that.

He searched for these underpriced stocks in areas where Wall Street didn’t bother to look…

Road Less Traveled

They usually were businesses that…

Wall Street couldn’t or didn’t own.

Wall Street analysts weren’t following.

Or Wall Street is just plain missing it.

Sounds familiar, no?

That’s because it’s what we do in Alpha Investor.

When Mr. Market is missing the boat, we can take advantage.

But there’s a way to make even more money in the stock market that builds on that approach.

It’s one that many investors don’t focus on…

Unusual Opportunity

Many times, corporate events — like mergers or stock buybacks — create huge profit opportunities.

Wall Street often doesn’t spend too much looking at them. It likes easy stuff … things that it can quickly understand.

But Lynch looked for these unusual events. And I do, too…

In fact, one of these corporate events is about to happen again.

Regards,



Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor