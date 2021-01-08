Chaos at the Capitol: Why Investors Like You Should Care

“Mob Storms U.S. Capitol.”

I never thought I’d see that headline.

Watching U.S. citizens scale the Capitol walls — hundreds walking through Statuary Hall — and Congress in lockdown made my stomach turn.

This is the kind of stuff you’d expect to see in third-world countries, not the United States of America.

And today, I want to share my insights with you regarding this storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. I want to tell you why it’s important and why we should care as investors.

It’s no accident that the U.S. population makes up 4% of the world’s population, but contributes close to four times that in global gross domestic product.

America is the greatest country that ever existed BECAUSE we live by the rule of law.

We have rights that are guaranteed by the Constitution, which has made the United States a beacon of freedom the world over. Our nation has been a blessing to the world and we, in turn, have been blessed.

That’s why Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol was so painful for me — and I’m sure for you and millions of other Americans — to watch.

When mobs rule our streets and take over government buildings, it’s a sad day for all of us.

But I want to remind you that there’s a silver lining: Our system of government still works.

Early on Thursday, at 3:30 a.m., Vice President Pence confirmed the 2020 election win for Joe Biden. He chose to follow the Constitution over following the president.

Perhaps now, our elected officials will begin to see each other as Americans instead of only which party they’re affiliated with. At least, that’s what I pray for.

If our system of government fails, then our economy will fail, too. I don’t want to spend another second thinking about what might follow.

As founder of Alpha Investor, I have one goal: to help you achieve your financial dreams. And that’s what I will continue to do. But I don’t live in a bubble, and neither do you.

All my work of finding stocks to help make us money is based on American values.

We are blessed to have a system of government that gives citizens a voice on how we are governed … a Constitution that guarantees our rights … and a taxation system that is fair and equitable.

It has worked for the past 244 years. And I have full faith in the American people that it will continue to do so, now and in the future.

May God Bless the United States of America.

Regards,



Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor

Editor’s Note: Thank you to everyone who participated in our New Years sweepstakes. We learned so much about all of our readers, and we may feature some of your notes in a future issue.

We will be emailing the winners by tomorrow. And if you have any more notes on what you learned in 2020 that you’d like to share, you can always email us at AmericanInvestor@BanyanHill.com.

Meanwhile, this week, our writers have been talking about the best strategies going forward, and what we can expect to happen next…

Next week, we’ll be talking more about one of our favorite new mega trends in the market. And stay tuned to see our favorite notes from our New Years sweepstakes.

And as always, thank you for subscribing to American Investor Today.

— Annie Stevenson, Managing Editor, American Investor Today