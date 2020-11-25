Celebrate Thanksgiving With the American Dream

Editor’s Note: We will be taking a break from our regular publishing schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday. You’ll be seeing notes from our team on Thursday and Friday this week.

My grandfather didn’t celebrate his first Thanksgiving until he was 31.

He and my grandmother had come to California from the Philippines in 1967 — shortly before my mother was born — seeking a land of opportunity.

This was his first real holiday in the U.S. … and it would soon become his favorite.

Over the years that followed, he loved taking part in all the traditional Thanksgiving activities — cooking the turkey, playing with his kids outside in crisp, fall weather and watching his beloved 49ers play football.

You see, my Lolo (that’s Filipino for “grandfather”) loved that this holiday made him “feel like an American.”

Not only was he living in this country, but he was actively participating in its customs.

And it was important to him that his children would grow up in a country that offered them more opportunities than any other.

It meant the world to him that — if he was willing to work for it — he could achieve his own version of the American dream.

This is a sentiment that’s near and dear to the heart of American Investor Today.

The Greatest Wealth Creator

Our goal here is to make sure that every one of our readers has the opportunity to live their own American dream — whether that means they have freedom to provide for their grandkids or the means to travel the world.

And this Thanksgiving, that feels more important than ever. This year has been a test in almost every imaginable way. And we’re all focusing on what matters most.

At American Investor Today, what matters most is empowering our readers.

We want you to have everything you need to make informed choices for your future — not just for money’s sake, but so that you can live a better life.

We want you to have the life your ancestors dreamed of.

And the best way that we’ve found to do this is to use America’s greatest wealth creator: the stock market.

We believe that empowering every person to seize on these strategies is the best way to enable their American dream.

My boss, Charles Mizrahi, often breaks it down this way: A stock is a piece of a business. And if you buy a piece of the best business at the right price, it’s pretty hard not to make money. Over the long term, that money grows more and more.

As a former floor trader, money manager and hedge fund manager, he knows all the ins and outs of the market … and all the best ways to profit from it.

He and the team work tirelessly to ensure that readers are getting the best opportunities to invest so that they can achieve their own versions of the American dream.

I’m honored to be a part of this team. I see all the hard work that goes into bringing readers the best service possible, and there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing the end result: Everyday people finally having the chance to live the lives they’ve always dreamed of.

And now we’re offering another service chockful of incredible moneymaking opportunities…

More Opportunities on the Horizon

This new service is called Lifetime Profits. In it, Charles focuses on special-situation stocks which he believes could hand readers phenomenal gains…

We’re talking about gains of 500% — in five years or less.

Charles hopes to use this service to change the lives of everyday investors.

Because he believes that every American deserves a chance at living their dreams — not just the big wigs on Wall Street.

In fact, he’s just released the service’s first-ever special report, where he names three special-situation stocks that are tapping into major trends.

Already, things are shaping up for those who get in early.

To learn more about Lifetime Profits, or to join today, click here.

You do not want to miss out on this opportunity to finally meet your financial goals … or exceed them altogether!

Regards,

Nicole Zdzieba

Assistant Managing Editor, Alpha Investor