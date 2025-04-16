Last week we talked about how Apple’s AI missteps could end up permanently damaging the company.

Apple keeps delaying most of the compelling features of its “Apple Intelligence” platform.

And instead of leading the industry, the company is playing catch-up on generative AI features that its rivals have already rolled out.

These delays led reader DH to write: “The problem with Apple is the loss of their Chief Cheerleader and Barnum Spirit Walker. It’s clear Apple has become a much more ordinary corporation.”

I’m certain DH is talking about the late Steve Jobs. And it’s hard to argue that he’s wrong.

But let’s ignore the ongoing tariff issues that could be a major problem for Apple going forward and take an optimist’s view of what Apple could do to right the ship.

It’s true that Apple has been trailing in the AI race. But Apple might not need to win that race…

Because it might be running a different race entirely.

You see, while the AI spotlight is currently fixed on chatbots and search engines, Apple has been quietly laying the groundwork to become a major player in healthcare.

And the company’s next big move isn’t expected to be just another flashy AI assistant. It should be something much bigger…

Project Mulberry

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is developing a tool called Project Mulberry. And it could be a game-changer for health care.

n fact, it could be like having your very own AI doctor and health coach who lives inside the Health app.

Unlike a chatbot that just answers questions, this one will be able to pull in real-time data from your Apple Watch, iPhone and even third-party devices like smart scales.

It can then use that information to offer personalized health recommendations.

Imagine what it would mean to have this kind of personal health assistant in your pocket…

A system that can flag issues early, suggest lifestyle changes and even give you content created by real medical professionals.

It could offer you videos about heart disease if your heart rate data looks concerning or nutrition tips if your sleep and weight metrics suggest a problem.

Apple’s even reportedly looking for a recognizable “doctor personality” to front the experience.

It’s not hard to imagine a future where you’re getting weekly health briefings from someone like Dr. Sanjay Gupta or Dr. Mike through your phone.

And it will all be possible because of Apple’s existing hardware.

After all, the Apple Watch is already a mini health center. It monitors your heart rate, takes ECGs, measures your blood oxygen, detects falls and can even track women’s menstrual cycles.

With watchOS 10, Apple introduced a sleep apnea detection feature, using accelerometer data to flag breathing disturbances while you sleep.

If it sees a consistent pattern of potential concern over a 30-day period, it notifies you.

This is exactly the kind of low-stakes intervention that can save lives.

Meanwhile, AirPods Pro 2 now has a hearing aid feature for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

It offers clinical-grade sound amplification that essentially transforms these consumer earbuds into smart hearing devices.

These devices are what gives Apple a clear edge over Google, Meta and Microsoft.

But here’s the thing…

Apple’s slow AI rollout could offer the company another advantage too.

Apple’s Real AI Advantage

Instead of racing to push out more half-baked AI features, with Project Mulberry, Apple is tying AI into its biggest long-term strength.

I’m talking about Apple’s amazing ecosystem.

Your Apple Watch, your iPhone and your AirPods already talk to each other.

With Project Mulberry, they’ll talk to you about your health.

And in a perfect world, these discussions will be seamless. You won’t have to open a new app or talk to a new assistant. Just go for a walk, take a call… fall asleep.

As you live your life, your devices are already quietly collecting data.

AI can then look for patterns in this data, and by pulling in medical knowledge it can nudge you toward healthier behavior.

That kind of integration is hard to copy. But will it actually work?

Project Mulberry is rumored to launch as early as iOS 19.4. That means it should come out sometime next year.

But Apple has some issues to overcome first.

AI-generated health advice can only go so far. Plus, many conditions won’t show up on a smartwatch or iPhone.

And there’s also the risk of giving people a false sense of security.

What kind of liability exists from people thinking everything’s fine just because the app didn’t flag a problem, even when one exists?

But an even bigger problem could be the privacy issue.

Apple has a strong track record with privacy, and CEO Tim Cook insists they will continue to do so. That means data stays on your device and you control who sees what.

But sensitive health data amps up the stakes. Misuse or breaches could have serious ethical and legal consequences.

And that’s something Apple needs to figure out before this product goes live.

Here’s My Take

Even imperfect AI guidance is better than none.

That’s why I see a strong use case for this product. After all, a lot of people don’t go to the doctor until something’s clearly wrong.

Sure, when your Apple Watch gives you a heads-up that your sleep patterns suggest possible apnea… that isn’t a diagnosis.

But it is a nudge.

And sometimes that nudge makes the difference between catching something early or too late.

That’s why if Apple can stick the landing with Project Mulberry, it won’t just catch up in the AI race.

The global health care market is expected to exceed $44 trillion by 2032. Apple could dominate this space, where the stakes are higher than search results or smart replies.

Because when it comes down to it, health is personal.

Apple already owns the devices we carry with us every day. And if it can turn these devices into tools that help us live longer and healthier lives…

It could turn the company’s current AI missteps into a major win.

