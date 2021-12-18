Forget Social Media — We’re Heading Into the Metaverse

The theme of the last 15 years has been “social media.”

With widespread internet, more websites popped up to help users socialize digitally.

Think Myspace, Twitter and Facebook.

Millennials, entering their teens right around 2000, had a front-row seat for it all.

When I entered college in 2007, my classmates used Facebook for everything. Study sessions, dorm parties, movie nights — you name it.

My professors told us to tweet for office hours.

Then the “blogosphere” took off. Within four years, the college paper would be digital only.

By 2013, I met my husband on a dating app.

And I applied to my position at Banyan Hill on the Monster.com app.

Granted, I’m an extreme example.

But the fact remains that people are posting their entire lives on social media.

Companies boast: “Follow us on social media.”

TV shows encourage viewers to tune in for the actors’ live-tweets on Twitter.

“Social media influencer” is an actual career.

But this is all about to change thanks to the “metaverse.”

As we’ve written before, the metaverse is where the digital and physical world intersect. Think augmented reality and virtual reality.

Soon, we won’t be posting on social media. We’ll be living our lives in the metaverse.

Andrew Prince’s 2022 prediction article shared an interesting fact.

The augmented reality market is set to grow from $25 billion to $36 billion over the next year. And that’s just the start.

So, the metaverse is going to be enormous.

That’s why Ian King is focusing on this opportunity in the first Strategic Fortunes issue of 2022.

This month, he’s recommending a digital behemoth.

It’s making one of the biggest bets in corporate history. And he’s confident that shares could triple by the middle of this decade…

This issue is hitting email inboxes next week. To reserve your copy, click here.

And if you missed any of this week’s Winning Investor Daily articles, keep reading below.

Regards,



Tiffany D’Abate

Senior Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing