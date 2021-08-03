If you could teleport around the world, would you do it?

Soon you may be able to … in the metaverse.

The metaverse is a term used to describe the intersection of our digital and physical worlds.

Its development is enabling people to interact with each other and live out physical experiences virtually.

These experiences can range from climbing mountains to sunbathing in another country to viewing advertisements on blimps as they fly by.

The concept isn’t new. The term originated from Neal Stephenson’s 1992 science-fiction novel, Snow Crash.

In the book, humans interact with each other and computers in a three-dimensional virtual space.

At the time, the idea sounded absurd. But Stephenson was on to something…

Facebook and the Metaverse

The metaverse is shaping up to be the next iteration of the internet, powered by virtual reality (VR).

Today, technologies like VR goggles and contact lenses are enabling content creators to develop experiences that are practically real.

There’s even a study being conducted where VR is being used to treat fear of heights.

Just weeks ago, during Facebook’s second-quarter earnings call, the term “metaverse” was used 20 times.

And CEO Mark Zuckerberg touched on plans to reinvent the company as a “metaverse company.”

Facebook has already been selling VR headsets for years since the company acquired Oculus for $2 billion in 2014.

Now Zuckerberg wants to invest billions to integrate the technology with a metaverse where people can hang out, work and play games with each other.

The company believes it can monetize the metaverse through the sale of virtual goods and advertisements.

The revenue opportunity from the metaverse is HUGE.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, annual sales from the metaverse could reach $800 billion by 2025.

