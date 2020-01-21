Semiconductors Rally on U.S.-China Truce: Here’s 1 Bullish Play

Story Highlights

President Trump reached a phase 1 trade deal with China over the yearslong tariff dispute — and it sparked an overnight rally in one major tech sector.

Tech stock Xilinx saw its shares double after the news broke

Last week, the U.S. and China reached a historic agreement in the yearslong trade war.

President Trump signed a deal that opens up Chinese markets to more American investment and increases China’s purchase of U.S. goods.

This agreement is bullish for the entire stock market. But there’s one sector that’s already climbing higher on the news: semiconductor stocks. And it’s poised to make investors like you even more money in the weeks ahead.

That’s the new battleground for the tech industry. Semiconductor firms make the components that help power everything from 5G technology to self-driving cars.

The sector was hit hard by the trade war.

Xilinx (Nasdaq: XLNX), a major semiconductor stock, saw its shares fall nearly 40% over the last two years.

But with renewed optimism powering the markets, investors are getting excited about this stock’s prospects again.

And shares are already on the rise.

What the Trade Deal Means for Xilinx

As you can see in the chart below, shares doubled in value from 2018 to 2019 before the sharp decline. I want to see if shares can double once again.

Xilinx Stock Rallied — Then Plunged — Since May 2018





In my latest episode of Bank It or Tank It, I explain what the phase 1 trade deal means for the semiconductor space in 2020. I’ll tell you whether Xilinx is a stock to bank on moving higher … or one to avoid at all costs.

The Stock Market Takes a Break

The trade deal grants us one huge takeaway:

President Trump is focused on his reelection campaign.

After playing hardball with China over the past two years, he’s accomplished a goal long promised to his supporters. We’re seeing a much-needed pause in the tariff dispute.

Investors can once again focus on the fundamental value in stocks instead of all the noise in the markets.

And that renewed optimism will continue fueling rallies in many sectors hit hardest by the trade war. For a value play like Xilinx, it could mean another huge surge in 2020.

