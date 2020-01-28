Is Boeing Stock Too Big to Fail?

Story Highlights

Boeing’s stock dipped over the past year after a series of crashes grounded its 737 Max fleet.

The once-formidable airline company is eyeing a comeback in 2020. I’ll show you whether it’s an effort to bank on or tank on in 2020.

Earnings for Boeing are set to be released tomorrow. In my free Options 101 course, you’ll discover how I trade options around earnings. Click here to check it out.



Last week, Boeing (NYSE: BA) announced airline regulators would likely not approve its 737 Max planes to fly until June or July.

It’s just the latest crisis to plague the aircraft maker since March 2019.

Following two accidents that killed 346 passengers last year, Boeing has struggled to regain the trust of industry regulators and customers.

It’s showing even larger signs of distress in 2020.

Boeing’s Renton, Washington, factory shuttered amid canceled orders.

And it’s ceding more ground to major competitors such as Lockheed Martin and Airbus.

Airbus has already ramped up production of its planes to meet demand from Boeing’s failures.

Many are wondering if these setbacks will ultimately doom the 103-year-old company to bankruptcy.

With new CEO Dave Calhoun guiding efforts to bring Boeing’s fleet back to the skies once more, this year will be the ultimate test for Boeing’s future.

In my latest Bank It or Tank It, I’ll let you know exactly where I see Boeing’s stock heading in 2020. I’ll also tell you why I’m not worried about the coronavirus’ impact on the broader stock market.

And make sure you check out my quick takes on six stocks near the end of the video. They include Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD), General Electric (NYSE: GE) and more.

You can learn more by watching the video below.

Will Boeing Bounce Back in 2020?

Boeing’s fortunes dipped throughout 2019. We may see an even larger drop over the next three years.

But as an options trader, I don’t have to look that far ahead.

The company is set to announce earnings later this week. That will spark a critical short-term move that we can capitalize on in the coming months … not years!

I’ve actually designed my own strategy that looks for a short-term pop of 5% or more in a stock.

By using options, you could turn these surges into a consistent source of income over the next year.

And I can teach you to do this in just 30 minutes! That’s all it takes to harness my reliable options strategy for quick potential gains. And I’m excited to share it with you free!

If you want to learn how to trade options like I do, click here to get all the details.

I designed my Options 101 video course to show you how to find bullish call options — in any market! I encourage you, whether you’re new to options trading or very experienced, to check out my new course.

Just click here to watch my special (and short) presentation.

Regards,

Chad Shoop, CMT

Editor, Quick Hit Profits