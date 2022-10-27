Blockchain + Solar Power = the Future of New Energy

What happens when blockchain meets solar energy?

It creates a $2.9 billion market for you to invest in.

This mega trend merger is a big deal because blockchain technology will be a huge disruptor for the energy industry.

It could open the door to huge time savings and cost-effectiveness. And we call this move the “Next Gen Effect.” That’s when a new market trend triggers an evolution in its respective industry.

Major players in the renewable energy market are now exploring cutting-edge blockchain tech, which will soon position them as front-runners in the new energy revolution.

According to Industry Research, the global blockchain in energy market is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2027 — from just $391 million in 2020.

That’s an amazing compound annual growth rate of 34.4%!

This tells me that there’s a ton of room for potential profits. And not only from these two individual mega trends, but from the innovative combo — an industry 2.0 (or Next Gen) kind of move.

I’m going show you three ways you can buy in before the blockchain-backed new energy revolution truly sets sail. And why blockchain and solar power combined is the future of renewable energy.

But first, let’s learn a bit more about these industries and why each of them is formidable by itself.

#1: Blockchain

Easy, fast and secure.

That’s what comes to mind when I think of blockchain technology. You might just associate it with crypto, and you would be right.

Blockchain creates the building blocks of cryptocurrencies and the networks they run on. But the technology is being applied to more than just crypto, for good reason.

Officially introduced to the world in 2009, blockchain is one of the most cutting-edge, effective and efficient inventions in modern times.

This is why we’re so bullish on it. We believe blockchain is a key mega trend to follow.

What Is Blockchain Technology?

A blockchain is like an impenetrable digital ledger. It’s a database of digital records — or blocks of transactions — that are controlled by no single person or central entity.

The popular term for this is “decentralized.”

Blockchain is a breakthrough technology that’s being explored and embraced across multiple sectors:

Banking

Health care.

Real estate.

Shipping.

And more!

And now, blockchain tech’s transaction prowess is taking hold of the new energy market.

#2: Solar Energy

Solar energy is breaking usage and installation records.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the U.S. installed 4.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar photovoltaic capacity in second-quarter 2022 to reach 130.9 GW of total installed capacity.

This is enough to generate power for 23 million American homes.

SEIA also noted: “Solar accounted for 39% of all new electricity-generating capacity added in the U.S. in the first half of 2021. Residential solar had its largest quarter in history with 1.36 GW installed, setting its fifth-straight quarterly record.”

The solar market is doing the right thing at the right time.

Tesla — the pioneer electric vehicle and clean energy tech company — came out with its prototype robot Optimus a few weeks ago.

Well, Tesla’s not just focused on artificial intelligence. It also aims to transform how we consume and produce energy.

And a breakthrough new energy product from Tesla could put cold hard cash in your pockets.

Tesla’s New Energy Product to Beat Out Utility Companies

Autobidder is part of Tesla’s energy division’s big-picture plan to become a massively distributed electric utility.

Tesla’s solar panels, solar roofs and Powerwalls are already gaining momentum. And if you use solar products in your home, you’re generating tons and tons of energy from the sun.

Autobidder helps solar users sell excess stored energy (whatever they don’t use) to local utility companies. It’s like Tesla’s own virtual power plant:

This idea of selling excess power to your neighbors is where renewable energy can work with blockchain.

And Tesla isn’t alone in this.

Energy and utility companies are starting to use blockchain platforms to record and track renewable energy transactions.

This allows energy and utility companies to buy and sell renewable energy products in a decentralized space.

Like us, they see blockchain as a powerhouse making things secure, fast and efficient.

A report from a peer-to-peer energy company says:

Through blockchain, users can trace and verify that they are receiving energy from renewable sources and have confidence that their financial transactions are being securely recorded and enabled. More crucially, blockchain connects smaller buyers and sellers together in a low-cost fashion, and allows for faster settlement compared to longer settlement periods with the current energy market. With blockchain, settlement can be achieved in real time. The advantage of simplicity, speed and security is that consumers can embrace the technology quickly and become part of a growing global network, creating more demand and opportunities for fulfillment. This allows the marketplace to grow and provide a viable and reliable economic base for the renewable energy sector.

Blockchain platforms working with new energy technology will fundamentally change how energy is traded worldwide. Blockchain and solar power partnering up is just a start.

In due time, big players in the traditional energy markets of oil, gas and power-utility companies will be outclassed as more efficient, peer-to-peer energy distribution comes to the forefront.

Blockchain + Solar Power = Great Opportunity

Blockchain and solar power are two powerhouse industries on their own, but together, they’re making huge moves.

This mega trend merger is a great investment opportunity for you. And there are three incredible ways for you to profit from its rise:

Blockchain:

This technology is set to disrupt almost every industry in the market. We’re only beginning to see how.

My colleague Ian King believes that those who invest in certain blockchain-based cryptos now can make fortunes in the next few years. To find out more, watch his special webinar about cryptocurrency.

Solar energy:

The world is due for an “energy upgrade.” And Ian found a company at the forefront of it all.

This company is in a position to attain customers for life, much like Apple and Tesla have done. And it’s all thanks to its solar ecosystem. Ian tells the full story and how you can buy in here.



The blockchain in new energy ETF:

You can buy the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Nasdaq: ICLN). Exchange-traded fund (ETF) ICLN holds key players in the blockchain in new energy revolution.

We foresee blockchain and solar energy leading us toward a more efficient new-energy future.

And being “future-forward” is how we recommend investing!

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Strategic Fortunes

Disclaimer: We will not track any stocks in Winning Investor Daily. We are just sharing our opinions, not advice. If you want access to the stocks in our model portfolio with tracking, updates and buy/sell guidance, please check out Strategic Fortunes.