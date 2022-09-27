The #1 New Energy Battery for 2022

The checkered flag is waving, and the new energy race is on!

New energy, or renewable energy, is growing fast. In fact, it now has a global market that’s thriving, even in the bear market.

I’ve been following a promising new 2.0 tech.

It’s also an energy trend: Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. I believe it offers one of the best investment opportunities of 2022!

Here’s Why Should You Care About New Energy

In 2020, the global new energy market was valued at $882 billion. It’s now projected to more than double by 2030.

That means it could reach $1.98 trillion by 2030.

If you don’t know about new energy, it offers solutions like:

Wind.

Solar.

Water.

Nuclear.

Renewable batteries.

The potential for profits in new energy is nearly endless — in any type of market. Because “new,” or renewable energies, are just that:

Renewable.

Without a solution to fossil fuels (and other limited resources), the modern world as we know it will come to a grinding halt.

That’s why new energy is a key industry. And it’s not going away anytime soon.

One energy source, Lithium-ion (Li-ion) rechargeable batteries, is one we should all be watching.

2 Reasons Li-Ion Tech Will Power the Future

The Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries

From laptops and smartphones to gaming consoles and smartwatches, there’s one thing these devices can’t live without:

Li-ion rechargeable batteries.

These new energy batteries are the lifeblood of today’s most popular electronics.

Personally, I know I can’t go far with my smartphone without having a battery charger or portable power bank on hand.

According to Bloomberg, the global demand for Li-ion battery technology will skyrocket — from about 526 gigawatt-hours (GWh) today to 9,300 GWh by 2030 .

Battery Companies Are Making Li-Ion Chargers More Convenient

What if the power of Li-ion joined forces with a “wonder material” that could produce nearly unstoppable battery power?

Elecjet, a battery solutions company, is offering us a glimpse of the future with a wonder material known as graphene.

Graphene-enhanced batteries produce ultra-fast charging speeds — the “world’s fastest charging power bank.”

Power banks mean charging on the go when you can’t make it to a plug-in wall outlet. Which means companies like Elecjet are making Li-ion-powered batteries portable, more convenient for consumers.

But Elecjet’s power banks are also fast-charging with graphene, and this is taking Li-ion rechargeable batteries to a whole new level.

How Graphene Is Revolutionizing Li-ion Batteries With Speed

Here’s a question for you:

How long does it take for you to charge your smartphone?

Modern cellphones (smartphones that are less than five years old) can fully charge between one hour and 40 minutes and four hours.

According to TechWithTech, smartphone “charging times will vary depending on the model of your phone, whether or not it has an extended battery, if it’s actually at 0% or not and what type of charger you use.”

Elecjet is aiming to slash even the fastest full-charge times by more than half.

Like I mentioned earlier, it’s doing this by combining the power of Li-ion batteries with the versatility of graphene materials.

Engadget frames it like this:

Elecjet takes the lithium cells that are inside every device nowadays and plays with the chemistry.

Its “composite graphene cells” mix a graphene solution in with the lithium in the cathode and then add some layers of graphene coating the anode. […]

Thanks to offering lower resistance and higher thermal conductivity, Elecjet’s graphene-lithium composite cells can theoretically be charged five times faster, and run through five times more charge cycles, but are about 25% less energy dense than regular lithium.

So composite graphene batteries are faster and run cooler, but will either have a lower capacity or a larger size when compared to the batteries we’re used to.

Basically, Elecjet’s graphene-enhanced power banks speed up charging times.

The battery company’s studies and product development show that graphene can help charge devices from zero to full in under 30 minutes.

This is about five to six times faster than a conventional power bank with the same capacity.

OK, but What Is Graphene?

Graphene is the thinnest material known to humankind. It’s just one atom thick, but it’s super strong.

In fact, it’s about 200 times stronger than steel, according to Graphene-Info.

Graphene is derived from graphite, a common natural mineral.

Scientists initially produced graphene in 2004, at the United Kingdom’s University of Manchester. They made the material by using sections of adhesive tape to pull flakes from the graphite mineral (pictured above).

That tape was folded and pulled apart, and they would then arrange the graphite flakes into tiny layers.

These small layers of graphite flakes, after repetitive application, produced graphene.

Graphene is so versatile, it’s touching all major industries:

Solar.

Batteries.

Clothing.

Smartphones.

5G.

Precision medicine.

Aerospace.

Wearables.

Robotics.

The Global Market for Graphene

Allied Market Research estimates the global graphene market will reach $876.8 million by 2027.

This means it would rise at a compound annual growth rate of 40.2%.

Graphene-enhanced Li-ion batteries prove that graphene is that “wonder material.” It can accelerate the charging time for potentially all our electronic devices.

The graphene market is still in its infancy, but companies around the world are clamoring to patent promising aspects of its technology.

How You Can Profit on New Energy Batteries

To recap:

The global new energy market could reach $1.98 billion by 2030 .

. Demand for Lithium-ion batteries can grow from 526 gigawatt-hours (GWh) today to 9,300 GWh by 2030 .

to Graphene-enhanced batteries can help charge devices from zero to full in under 30 minutes.

The global graphene market could reach $876.8 million by 2027.

Even in this market, we are full speed ahead on the new energy battery tech that will carry us into a new era of energy.

New energy solutions like graphene-enhanced Li-ion batteries have great potential to give Winning Investors healthy profits.

Ian King’s next recommendation for his Strategic Fortunes service is tapping into a new energy trend.

Just like new energy, it’s set to buck the bear market and could make huge gains in the months and years ahead. To gain access to this pick as soon as it’s released, click here for the details.

Don’t miss out on all the bear market gains you could make in 2.0 tech!

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Strategic Fortunes

Disclaimer: We will not track any stocks in Winning Investor Daily. We are just sharing our opinions, not advice. If you want access to the stocks in our model portfolio with tracking, updates and buy/sell guidance, please check out Strategic Fortunes.