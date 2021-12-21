Would You Eat 3D-Printed Meat?

3D-printed steaks could soon be on your dinner table.

Israeli startup Aleph Farms has developed 3D-bioprinting technology that can create meat from animal cell cultures.

This is a BIG deal.

Cultured meat isn’t just another “alt-meat” like plant-based burgers or sausages. It’s actual animal meat.

Since it requires no animal slaughter and is lab-grown, it can be produced using 84% less water and 99% less land.

But cultured meat isn’t a novel concept. In fact, there are now over 70 companies experimenting with cultured meat. They raised a combined $733 million since 2020, according to Bloomberg.

So, why am I excited about Aleph Farms?

This Is the Meat of the Future

Current methods of cultured and alternative meat production have been unable to create products that replicate animal muscle structure.

Since muscle structure is complex, Aleph Farms uses 3D printing to create a product with the taste, look and feel of conventional meat.

3D printing builds layer by layer, enabling it to replicate animal muscle structure.

It also adds versatility to the production process. Producing different cuts is as simple as switching the digital file used by the 3D printer.

(Source: Redefine Meat.)

Production will accelerate over the coming years as the price of required material declines exponentially.

According to the Good Food Institute, the price per liter of cell culture media is expected to fall 99% from $50 in 2019 to $0.30 by 2025.

This will make 3D-printed meat production more economically viable.

There Is Plenty of Upside for 3D-Printed Meat Stocks

I’m calling for 3D-printed meat to become “Meat 2.0” and disrupt the massive $1.3 trillion global meat industry by the end of the decade.

A recent survey by Foods showed that 40% of U.S. and U.K. consumers were highly likely to eat it in the future.

I believe this number is low and could easily double as a result of social proof.

Considering the $8 billion valuation of plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat Inc. (Nasdaq: BYND), there is plenty of upside for 3D-printed meat stocks.

So, you should keep an eye out for 3D-printed meat stocks as they enter the public markets in the coming years.

Regards,

Steve Fernandez

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) designs, manufactures and sells aircraft and aerospace-related systems. It is up 16% on the announcement that it will bring Eve, its electric take-off and landing vehicle segment, public through a SPAC deal with Zanite Acquisition Corp.

Braze Inc. (Nasdaq: BRZE) operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It is up 16% after it reported results for Q3 with both an earnings and revenue beat thanks to increased demand for its services.

IQiyi Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) is a streaming company that is the Chinese equivalent of Netflix. It is up 13% as part of a broader rebound in Chinese stocks today after they sank for two consecutive trading sessions.

ContextLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: WISH) is an e-commerce company that is up 13% this morning. The stock is having a rare good day, with investors buying the dip in the stock after it’s been on a general downtrend for most of the year.

KWG Group Holdings Ltd. (OTC: KWGPF) is a Chinese property development company. It is up 13% along with its peers today after Chinese property development stocks fell to their lowest levels in five years on Monday.

Nuvei Corp. (Nasdaq: NVEI) is a payments processing company that is up 13% today. The stock is up on positive media attention about its growth prospects after being depressed for a while on a short-seller report.

Citrix Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) creates software that allows the individuals of an enterprise to work and collaborate remotely regardless of device or network. It is up 12% on the news that hedge fund Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners are readying a joint takeover bid for Citrix.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: KC) provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. it is another Chinese stock that is up 12% today as part of a rebound in the Chinese markets.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: UPST) operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform. It is up 11% on positive media attention from outlets pitching it as a big growth stock.

Bilibili Inc. (Nasdaq: BILI) is a Chinese company that provides entertainment and social media services. It is up 11% on a rebound after several Chinese social media and tech stocks fell Monday when a top Chinese social media influencer was hit with a large fine over tax evasion.