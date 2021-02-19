Bitcoin has had an incredible run since it first started trading in 2010.

The cryptocurrency initially cost less than a penny. But earlier this week, it passed the $50,000 mark for the first time.

There are three big pieces of news behind its latest uptrend:

Tesla added $1.5 billion in bitcoin to its cash holdings.

Mastercard will allow some of its merchants to accept cryptocurrencies as payment.

A major New York bank announced it will begin holding cryptos for its clients.

In today’s Market Insights video, I explain what these developments mean for bitcoin, and where the crypto’s price could be headed next.

