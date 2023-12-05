The “green room” is coming.

In surfing, the green room is the inside of a barrel that is produced by a wave. (The term was coined from the color of light reflected in the barrel.)

It’s that sweet spot where all surfers strive to be — to ride that wave all the way in.

My subscribers and I call ourselves “Tide Riders.” We follow the tides of market trends with the biggest momentum, and the potential for investing opportunities.

And one of the tides I believe will have another breakout in 2024 … is cryptocurrency.

With the bitcoin halving event coming in the spring, and about a dozen Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds) heading for approval in January — our sweet spot for investing in crypto’s next wave is about to arrive.

Crypto ETFs will open a whole new world in this space.

In fact, it’s 1 out of 3 key ways that crypto will begin to secure mass adoption in the finance world. (Watch the video below to find out more.)

See you in the green room!

(Or read the transcript here.)

🔥 Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

Market News: Tune in for a new forecast on the Federal Reserve’s potential interest rate cuts! [1:00]

Tune in for a new forecast on the Federal Reserve’s potential interest rate cuts! [1:00] Mega Trend: A tidal wave of bitcoin ETFs could be on the way! The odds are in their favor for January 2024. [7:05]

A tidal wave of bitcoin ETFs could be on the way! The odds are in their favor for January 2024. [7:05] Crypto Corner: We answer a question from Joe on the value of crypto in “everyday life.” [11:40]

We answer a question from Joe on the value of crypto in “everyday life.” [11:40] Investing Opportunity: This crypto protocol creates a platform to rent and sell GPUs (microchip computing power) using smart contracts. [17:20] Learn more about this protocol by subscribing to Next Wave Crypto Fortunes.

Until next time,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes