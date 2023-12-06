Mega trends start off like little ripples in the water and develop into tsunami waves.

The way to make money with them is finding the best business in the industry and riding the wave.

That’s why the first step in my Alpha-4 Approach is to identify the Alpha Market — the next mega trend:

These are decades-long trends.

Today, I’m sharing my top three that are only getting started.

These should continue to pick up momentum in 2024 and beyond…

Mega Trend 1: Semiconductors

The world is going to need more chips, not less, as everything becomes digital.

From electric vehicle production to artificial intelligence to the next smartphone … everything needs chips.

The semiconductor industry is projected to be worth $1 trillion over the next decade.

The demand will only continue to increase while the supply can’t keep up.

And that creates an opportunity for you.

In my 8-Figure Fortunes portfolio, we added ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON).

We’re up more than 180% since recommending it in October 2020. And we think that’s just the beginning of how high it could go.

ON is a large supplier of semiconductors.

The company has a dominant market share in image-sensing products for the automotive industry, including those that enable rearview and surround-view vehicle sensing.

It also provides image-sensing capabilities in the industrial market, supporting factory automation and robotics with machine vision.

Both the automotive and industrial markets have strong tailwinds pushing it higher.

This means Onsemi stands to benefit from the rise of this mega trend.

Mega Trend 2: Health Care

People are getting older and living longer in the United States. In 2020, 17% of the U.S. population was over the age of 65…

A figure which is expected to reach 22% by 2050.

The cost of health care will only increase, and so will the types of surgeries … knee replacements (count me in), cataracts and pacemakers.

Health care is a trend that will continue for the next few decades.

It’s an inevitable industry — it can’t be stopped by recessions, inflation or the Federal Reserve’s interest rate plans.

In my Alpha Investor portfolio, we added HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) in 2020 to ride this mega trend … during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HCA is the largest hospital chain in the U.S. Hospitals during the pandemic were not doing any elective surgeries because of the overwhelming amount of COVID-19 cases.

Elective surgeries — those that need to be scheduled, such as hip replacements, pacemakers and such — are moneymakers for hospitals.

Hospitals were taking handouts from the government to stay open because they were caring for COVID-19 patients. In terms of making money, it was bleak.

But I saw behind the headlines — I saw an opportunity.

Once the pandemic slowed down, elective surgeries wouldn’t go away — instead, there’d be pent-up demand!

I spoke with colleagues of mine in the medical industry and they confirmed what I thought: Hospitals are going to be moneymakers.

So I recommended HCA and received a few emails from subscribers that weren’t too favorable. One subscriber asked if I had lost my mind!

I didn’t focus on that … because my facts and analysis were right — and I didn’t care who agreed with me.

Bottom line, HCA is up close to 163% since we added it … nearly three times better than the S&P 500 Index.

Mega Trend 3: Energy

I’m a father of five beautiful children and a grandfather of three lovely grandkids.

Like you, we all want to leave this planet a lot healthier and cleaner for them.

So, we are all on the same side of the table on green energy.

Heck, I don’t know anyone that is pro-pollution.

But here’s the problem: Fossil fuels — oil, gas and coal — aren’t going anywhere.

In fact, 97% of all global transportation is still powered by oil.

President Biden’s blunder of going all-in on green energy is a huge mistake. And that’s because for all the technology, resources and billions in subsidies … green energy is just not there yet.

It can’t replace fossil fuels. Those are the facts.

Today, I want to show you why oil and natural gas will be around for the next several decades…

And a quick and easy way to profit is by buying the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLE).

This exchange-traded fund — or basket of stocks — owns some of the largest energy companies in the world, such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, Schlumberger, as well as 23 other companies.

As I mentioned, there’s a tsunami-sized mega trend right now in the energy sector.

I’ve spent years watching it.

And researched all the best Alpha companies.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is a great place to start … but if you want more to explore, I have a better opportunity for you…

