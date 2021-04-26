 be_ixf;ym_202104 d_26; ct_50

Wall Street Wins Again: Banks Get a Huge Stimulus Boost

Angela Jirau

So far, the U.S. government has spent $5.3 trillion to help manage the pandemic and boost the economy.

But as Ted Bauman and Clint Lee explain in today’s Your Money Matters, much of that money is stuck in the financial sector’s “whirlpool,” which means it’s not available to stimulate the real economy.

It’s the same old story…

Whenever there’s a crisis, somehow Wall Street manages to get the best deal of everyone.

What will they do with all of that money?

How could it affect you?

You’ll find all that out and more in today’s video. You’ll also discover:

  • How big the U.S. financial sector has become as a percentage of gross domestic product — the number will shock you.
  • The three factors driving earnings of banking stocks and what that bodes for the economy.
  • Why the increasing size of the financial sector is of great concern and the negative impact it could have on the real economy.
  • And more.

Banks Are the Biggest Winners From the COVID-19 Pandemic

While many expected banks to suffer when the chaos struck last year, it turns out that they have fared better than most. This is not necessarily a good thing.

Click here or on the image below to watch today’s video to find out more:

Remember, we don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos, but you can read closed captions if you’d like. Simply click on the “CC” in the bottom right-hand side of the video.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau
Publisher, The Bauman Letter

