As Far As FAANG’s Concerned … It’s Not “S’all Good, Man!”

No, no, but since you mentioned dying platforms that are losing their relevance … let’s bring in today’s Corporate Court defendant: Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX).

This week, Netflix was sued by investors over its recent losses, with the suit claiming Netflix gave no warning of its impending subscriber doom.

The losses in question would be the 35% post-earnings plunge … if any of y’all NFLX investors missed that part.

I only say that because the Netflix investors who’re suing the company somehow didn’t catch the part where Netflix … ummm … did warn investors that it was in trouble.

In fact, Netflix has been warning investors about slipping user growth since at least January, if not earlier. So how far do these sue-happy investors think they’re gonna get with their claim?

That’s rhetorical, for those in the back of the courtroom…

Besides, literally everyone and their mother knew this was coming for Netflix.

Like, did y’all not tune into Great Stuff any of the times we mentioned Netflix’s subscriber churn worsening post-pandemic? We’ve only pointed out Netflix’s newfound blue-chip status a bajillion times…

But that’s not even my biggest gripe here.

I mean, if we’re being honest — and you know we like to keep it real ‘round here — Netflix isn’t the only Big Tech company currently going through some things right now. Have you seen the other FAANG stocks lately?

No? Well, let me paint you a picture.

Since the start of the year:

• Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: FB) is down 40%.

• Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is down 33%.

• Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) is down 14%.

• And Alphabet’s (Nasdaq: GOOGL) Google is down 20%.

In fact, of all five FAANG stocks, Apple is looking like the only one that can ride out the tidal wave of Wall Street’s earnings disappointments this quarter. And coming from this rag … that’s really saying something.

So riddle me this, Great Ones: With the FAANG Force Five going up in smoke, why in the world would some people continue to base their entire investment strategies around these five companies?

(Let alone try to make a lawsuit out of slowing subscriber — and by default, slowing NFLX stock — growth?)

As our colleague and friend Adam O’Dell recently summed it up: It comes down to lazy thinking.

Ouch … butter me up some before you drop that kinda truth bomb on me. Jeesh.

Sorry! But sometimes we gotta tell it to ya straight. And the straight talk here is this: If you’re still banking on FAANG becoming your hail Mary … at least in the short term … you should probably forego all such thoughts, like, immediately.

And now for a few other factoids you might’ve missed this week:

