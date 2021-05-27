Can Wall Street and the rest of the investing world make up its mind already?

The week after hitting an all-time high on May 7, the S&P 500 Index dropped 4%, then immediately rallied 3%.

Since then, the markets have posted five down days … but also had two days of solid 1% gains.

And if cryptos are your thing, they’re even more challenging to trade right now.

As Steve Fernandez pointed out on Tuesday, the crypto market lost 50% of its value in just two weeks. That’s $1.2 trillion in market cap down the drain.

At this point, it seems like anybody’s guess where stocks and cryptos are headed next.

Fortunately, Keith Kaplan at TradeSmith came up with a way to take the guessing out of trading.

His TradeStops system can tell you, with mathematical certainty, whether it’s time to sell a stock or buy more shares.

TradeStops is the key to maximizing your profits while minimizing your losses. So, Ian King took a moment to ask Keith exactly how his system works…

A Brief Interview With Keith Kaplan

Ian: Thanks for taking some time out of your busy schedule today to answer a few questions about your TradeStops product, Keith.

Keith: Happy to be here, Ian!

Ian: Our readers may or may not have heard about you and your company, TradeSmith, before.

I wanted to interview you because, frankly, you and your team are doing great work over at TradeSmith.

For over 15 years, the TradeSmith team has built financial technology tools for the Main Street investor. They’re the types of tools that I’ve been exposed to at hedge funds, but much easier to use.

So, Keith, I found your work on billionaires and building portfolios out of the stocks they buy to be fascinating. Can you tell me a little bit about that?

Keith: Thanks Ian, and absolutely!

It all starts with understanding the risk and health of any individual stock or fund. That’s key.

We built several algorithms to look at each of the thousands and thousands of securities in our system to tell you just that.

I’ll just say “stocks” from now on, but know that represents everything from stocks and mutual funds to exchange-traded funds and commodities — and even cryptocurrencies.

We assign a number, and the lower the number, the lower the risk. And we assign a color: green is healthy, yellow is caution and red is unhealthy.

And to get to your point about billionaires, do you know how we get the data on what stocks they’re buying and selling, Ian?

Ian: Ah, you’re putting me on the spot.

But luckily, this isn’t a trick question. Every quarter, billionaires have to file a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report covers what’s called 13F data, which tells the SEC everything the billionaires bought and sold over the last quarter.

Keith: Yes, exactly! In our TradeStops system, we programmatically grab every quarterly 13F filing from the SEC and load the stocks that close to 30 billionaires are buying and selling into our product.

This means that anytime you want, you can log into our system to see what the billionaires are buying and selling each quarter.

It’s really cool.

From there, you can see which stocks are healthy and which are not. And you can also find the level of risk each stock has currently.

Ian: I agree, that’s really cool. And it’s unique.

I’ve certainly seen some systems out there that do similar work. But what you do on a stock-by-stock level with health and risk is unlike anything I’ve seen in the past for Main Street.

So, cover for us how people can act on these billionaires’ stock picks…

Keith: You got it.

Here’s where things get really fun.

People don’t typically know how much money to put into a stock, or multiple stocks, that they’re buying.

At the click of a button, our system can tell you not only how risky or healthy a stock is … but how much of that stock to buy. Especially when comparing it to your existing portfolio or other stocks that you’re buying at the same time.

And we have a whole set of super user-friendly tools that help you determine what to buy, when to buy it, how much to buy and when to sell it.

Ian: And you pull that all together in your Pure Quant Portfolio Builder tool (that I love, by the way).

Keith: Yes we do.

This Pure Quant Portfolio Builder tool pulls together everything we do in our system into one simple and graceful three-step process.

It’s built on literally 15 years of research, back testing, algorithms and data in our system.

First, you tell the tool what source of stocks you like. That can be anything from a broad index, like the S&P 500 Index … to all of your newsletters, Ian … to anything you want.

You then tell it how much money you have to invest, such as $10,000 or whatever you’d like. And finally, you tell it how many stocks you’d like to buy.

The tool then does all the work to build you a perfectly risk-balanced and diversified portfolio of stocks.

The results read like a recipe for investing, and it’s so simple to use.

Here’s a great example of just using those billionaires’ stocks in our system over nearly 20 years. You’ll see two things:

You’ll see that the stocks the billionaires bought over this period of time greatly outperformed the S&P 500. That’s incredible by itself. You’ll see that we nearly doubled the billionaires’ performance by using their same stocks and leveraging the Pure Quant Portfolio Builder along the way.

Ian: Keith, you put together great tools that are not only easy to use, but that also do some really sophisticated stuff behind the scenes.

Having tools that help Main Street investors know what to buy, when to buy it, how much to buy and when to sell is an absolute game-changer for folks without access to hedge funds and Wall Street.

You’re doing incredible stuff here!

Thank you very much for joining me today.

Keith: You’re welcome! Always a pleasure.

