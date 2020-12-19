This Ambitious Crypto Proposal Could Change the World

Earlier this week, bitcoin made headlines when it surged above the $20,000 mark for the first time.

If you bought bitcoin earlier and made a lot of money from its recent surge — that’s awesome! Congratulations!

However, the importance of the crypto market goes far beyond bitcoin’s epic 600% surge over the past couple years.

Case in point: U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks recently revealed what may be the most ambitious proposal for cryptocurrencies yet.

A Bold Plan for a Better Future

Brooks’ plan, which he debuted at the Singapore FinTech Festival last week, is for developing nations to create brand-new cryptos that are tied to each country’s economic growth.

These new cryptos — called “country coins” — would be awarded to people who pursue further education by completing online courses and passing tests.

According to Brooks, better education helps boost developing nations’ productivity and gross domestic product.

And since anyone with a smartphone and an internet connection could take advantage of the program, the rising value of the country coins would help alleviate income inequality.

Plus, investors around the globe would be able to trade these new cryptos, creating incredible new opportunities in emerging markets.

We’ve already seen a number of cryptos take off this year — not just bitcoin:

Cardano is up over 700%.

VeChain is up 1,200%.

SNX is up 2,100%.

Bancor is up 2,250%.

And Aave is up over 2,500%.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing