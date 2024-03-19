Are you ready?

Bitcoin (BTC) is on the verge of a major event that could send its price soaring to new all-time highs…

Like I mentioned last week (and as Aaron covered yesterday), it’s called “the halving.” And it’s happening in just a few short weeks in April.

Just to recap, the bitcoin halving is when the supply of new bitcoins entering circulation gets cut in half. Overnight, the amount of bitcoin being mined and hitting exchanges will drop by 50%.

Basic economics tells us that when supply drops, but demand stays high, prices have nowhere to go but up.

And that’s exactly what’s happened during previous bitcoin halvings:

After the 2012 halving, bitcoin surged 33,279%.

Following the 2016 halving, bitcoin climbed 12,179%.

And in the wake of the 2020 halving, bitcoin rose nearly 2,000%.

History is poised to repeat itself in 2024.

Bitcoin is already gaining steam, rising over 380% since bottoming last November, to reach a record high of $73,800 on March 14.

I believe BTC’s price could reach $100,000 or higher in this halving cycle — as demand far outpaces the newly constrained supply.

And it’ll affect other cryptos too.

My latest research on previous bitcoin halvings has helped me find a pattern… One that saw the price of select coins surge massively along with BTC.

So today, I’m joined by research analyst (and fellow crypto enthusiast) Andrew Prince to talk about what’s happening with bitcoin, and in the crypto space at large…

And if you want to learn more about the halving pattern I discovered, and how you can profit from it, watch my brand-new webinar, “The 4th Halving.”

Trust me, you won’t want to miss this. It could very well be the most profitable online event you attend all year. (Go here to start watching!)

(Or read the transcript here.)

🔥 Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

Following the 11 bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) approved in January, the supply of BTC you can trade is already dwindling. Here’s why. [0:58]

What exactly is going to happen during bitcoin’s fourth halving cycle? What happened during previous cycles? And how should you prepare as an investor? [3:10]

[3:10] One major key to profiting in the crypto space after these halving cycles is to invest in the right crypto subsector. This is the subsector Andrew and I are watching the closest. (And why I think Larry Fink has the finger on the pulse of the crypto market.) [7:34]

Andrew and I answer Jaime P.’s question: If BTC’s price keeps going up, why are the share prices of bitcoin miners going down? [12:34]

Until next time,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes