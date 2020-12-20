Poll: How High Will Bitcoin Go in 2021?

On Wednesday, bitcoin crossed the $20,000 mark for the first time.

It was a historic moment for the cryptocurrency. But some believe that even bigger gains are ahead.

For example, the chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments, a $270 billion asset manager, said “bitcoin should be worth about $400,000.”

So, our Poll of the Week is: How high will bitcoin go in 2021?

