Poll: How High Will Bitcoin Go in 2021?

Dec 20, 2020

On Wednesday, bitcoin crossed the $20,000 mark for the first time.

It was a historic moment for the cryptocurrency. But some believe that even bigger gains are ahead.

For example, the chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments, a $270 billion asset manager, said “bitcoin should be worth about $400,000.”

So, our Poll of the Week is: How high will bitcoin go in 2021?

You can let us know what you think by taking this quick, one-question survey:

