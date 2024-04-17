Inevitable…

That’s the only word I know to describe it.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is going to drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average to 100,000 over the next decade … if not sooner.

Every industry in the U.S. will benefit from AI.

It will add billions and billions of dollars … on a yearly basis to wealth creation. U.S. GDP for 2023 was more than $27 trillion.

If AI increases GDP by just 5% … that would come to more than $1 trillion!

In that context, my estimate of Dow 100K might be too low.

I shared with you three industries that could surge from AI: health care, retail and manufacturing.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

As AI continues to unfold there’s no doubt the impact on the world economy is going to be huge.

Some estimates I’m seeing project that by 2030, AI could contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy. That’s almost as much as China’s GDP.

So, here are three more industries you can invest in today for the rise of AI and Dow 100K…

No. 1: Agriculture ($2.6 Trillion)

AI can help with crop yield optimization, precision farming, and agricultural robots for harvesting and pest control.

My favorite agriculture company is the 186-year-old Deere & Company (NYSE: DE).

Deere is quickly becoming one of the world’s leading robotics and AI companies.

In fact, in January 2023, Deere was the first agriculture technology company to present on the main stage at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The company has more than 500,000 connected machines.

With their equipment connected to the cloud, customers can manage complex operations and ensure the health of their equipment, all with real-time data.

No. 2: Entertainment ($1.2 Trillion)

AI is being used for personalized content recommendations, computer-generated imagery (CGI) in movies, and creating immersive gaming experiences.

Imagine being able to have AI create a custom movie while you’re at work.

It won’t be long before that’s a reality. You may even be able to include the likeness of a deceased actor.

I wouldn’t want to be a Hollywood writer or executive right now.

AI programs could put a permanent dent in the multi-billion-dollar entertainment industry.

No. 3: Finance ($2 Trillion)

AI is being used for fraud detection, risk assessment, algorithmic trading and customer service (chatbots).

Jamie Dimon — Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. — just wrote about it.

Each year he addresses the most important issues facing JPMorgan — and this year, it was the impact of AI.

“We have grown our AI organization materially. It now includes more than 2,000 AI/machine learning experts and data scientists.”

But what caught my eye was how he described AI.

He wrote that it could possibly be “as transformational as some of the major technological inventions of the past several hundred years.”

How transformational? “Think the printing press, the steam engine, electricity, computing and the Internet, among others.”

That’s why I’ve been positioning our Alpha portfolios to benefit from the growth in AI for the past few years.

And finance is an industry that will benefit greatly from AI.

