Push a Button, Buy a Stock

“I had no idea there was just a button you could push!”

Last week, I was walking my friend through the ins and outs of setting up his individual retirement account (IRA). He’d never had any kind of trading account before.

All he wanted was the basics. So, I showed him how buying a stock was as simple as using the “trade” button in his new IRA platform.

He was blown away.

“I guess I thought it would be way more complicated,” he admitted. Luckily for us, it isn’t.

Lots of people think that the stock market is an unknowable monster. But — as my friend found out — if you want to trade stocks, there’s just a button you can push.

So why do people shy away from it?

Well, Wall Street has a lot to do with that. Look at any TV interview with industry insiders. They launch into jargon and gobbledygook as soon as they can.

Wall Street makes its money by managing the money of others. It’s in Wall Street’s best interest for the average person to think that the market is perplexing — too perplexing to navigate on their own.

That’s certainly what my friend thought, and that’s why he was so surprised.

Here at Winning Investor Daily, we take the opposite approach to investing. We don’t over-complicate the market. Our goal is to put you back in the driver’s seat. It’s as simple as that.

Our team focused on that idea this week. Everyone needs to have a plan:

