Networks still haven’t called the winner of the presidential election.

But it looks like investors have already called the winners in the stock market.

Wall Street’s Plan A — a Democrat sweep leading to big spending — didn’t happen.

Instead, stocks rallied on Plan B: divided government. That means a rotation back to technology, this year’s market leader. But those stocks are already priced to perfection. Can they rise even higher?

In today’s Bauman Daily video, Clint Lee and I unpack the post-election rally, assess the prospects for three crucial market segments and identify some unusual sources of sustainable profits in the months ahead.

Where We’ll Find the Next Big Profits

You’ll also discover:

What the post-election rally tells us about where the stock market’s headed over the next few months. (1:38-2:43)

Why you need to be wary of Wall Street’s knee-jerk bullish turn. (5:31-8:06)

The opportunities that offer big upside potential, even if the rotation to growth stocks fizzles out. (8:06-13:36)

And more.

