2-Day Delivery Is About to Be Obsolete

Do you remember when “six to eight weeks delivery” was standard for mail orders?

It wasn’t even that long ago.

As someone who grew up in the ‘90s — back before e-commerce got big — I remember the frustration of waiting for a package to arrive.

One time I even waited months for an order of comic books. When I finally contacted the company, they admitted they forgot to ship it in the first place.

Today, lots of major retailers, including Amazon, Target and Best Buy, offer two-day shipping. And it’s virtually guaranteed that your order will make it to your home.

But as fast and convenient as two-day delivery is, it will soon be obsolete.

That’s because the world’s largest retailer aims to upgrade its deliveries in a high-tech way.

Unparalleled Speed and Ease

Last week, Walmart announced it’s teaming up with Ford and a startup called Argo AI to launch a delivery service operated by self-driving vehicles.

Ford will build specialized vehicles equipped with Argo’s state-of-the-art autonomous driving technology.

Walmart’s new service will launch in Miami, Austin and Washington, D.C., later this year.

With a fleet of autonomous vehicles, Walmart aims to deliver groceries and other items to customers “with unparalleled speed and ease.”

“Consumer expectations continue to shift to next-day or same-day delivery — especially in the urban core where there is a higher concentration of deliveries,” Ford said in a press release.

Walmart’s move makes sense from a business standpoint.

A report from grocery e-commerce firm Mercatus estimates that deliveries will account for 21.5% of U.S. grocery sales by 2025, up from 10.2% in 2020.

That would make the U.S. grocery delivery business a $250 billion market.

As e-commerce booms, customers are going to expect faster delivery times and lower costs.

Driverless vehicles are the answer to that.

E-Commerce and Our Digital Economy

Self-driving delivery vehicles are going to be everywhere in the future. It’s inevitable.

But e-commerce isn’t the only tech trend you need to pay attention to. That’s because every aspect of the U.S. economy is shifting toward digital experiences.

Between work-from-home software, fintech and even the metaverse, our lives are focused around convenient online solutions more than ever.

Ian King calls it the “New American Economy.” It’s a digital revolution transforming our country … and creating opportunities for huge stock market windfalls.

You can find out more by watching Ian’s special presentation.

Regards, Jay Goldberg Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The stock is up 14% today on positive results from a study of its leading Alzheimer’s drug, Simufilam.

Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ), the Brazilian aerospace manufacturer, is up 12% this morning after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the stock to a buy, saying that the company should benefit from the coming rise in demand for new aircrafts as COVID-era conditions for the aviation market start to fade.

QuantumScape Corp. (NYSE: QS), the solid-state lithium battery maker, is up 12% today continuing its upward trend that started a couple days ago on the news that it secured a deal with a top 10 automaker.

BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB), the cybersecurity company, is up 12% this morning after reporting earnings for Q2. The company beat quarterly revenue estimates and reported a lower-than-expected loss.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK), the grill maker, is up 12% today after investors saw a buying opportunity when the stock approached a 52-week low yesterday.

Enovix Corp. (Nasdaq: ENVX) designs and manufactures next-generation 3D silicon lithium-ion batteries. It is up 12% today on the announcement of a major milestone — it started manufacturing battery cells from its first automated factory in California.

Novavax Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), the vaccine maker, is up 11% this morning after announcing it has filed for World Health Organization emergency use listing of its COVID-19 vaccine. It is also being driven up by data from a late-stage clinical study showing the vaccine achieved an efficacy of 89.7%.

RBC Bearings Inc. (Nasdaq: ROLL) manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and related components. It is up 11% today after announcing the pricing for common shares and convertible preferred shares that are part of a secondary offering.

Bombardier Inc. (OTC: BDRBF), the aircraft manufacturer, is up 10% this morning after introducing the Challenger 3500, a new sustainably designed midsize business jet.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is a developer of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. It is up 10% after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with a strong buy rating and a price target of $16.