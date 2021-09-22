Look Who’s Joining Your Winning Team

As you know, this has been a huge week for us here at Winning Investor Daily.

First, we revamped our name and look. And today, we’re introducing you to the newest member of our team: Andrew Prince.

Andrew joined our crew in the late summer, and he’s doing an incredible job already.

He’s our newest research analyst. This is a crucial role — not only is he helping to monitor 78 positions across three trading services, but he spends hours helping Steve Fernandez and me research tipping-point trends.

He also monitors the cryptocurrency universe (a full-time job in itself) and is the mastermind behind your new Morning Movers section. (You can visit that toward the bottom of your Winning Investor Daily emails every Monday through Friday.)

While Andrew first started as a self-taught investor nearly a decade ago, since then, he’s read everything he could get his hands on about investing and the stock market. (He also completed two master’s degrees!)

Of course, that’s just a small snippet of who Andrew is. I’ll save the good stuff for the interview below.

In the meanwhile, help us welcome Andrew to the team by sending us an email at WinningInvestorDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Welcome to the Team, Andrew!

Ian King: Welcome, Andrew! To kick off this “get to know you” interview, I thought readers might like to hear about your background.

So, tell us about yourself, including where you’re from and a few details on your education.

Andrew Prince: I guess you could say I’m from a few different places.

I currently call Miami my home, but I was born in India. Eventually, my family moved to Dubai, and I spent a good chunk of my childhood there. From there, we moved to Detroit before finally settling down in Miami.

Since then, the only time I’ve left Miami is to go to college. I moved to Gainesville to go to the University of Florida (UF), where I did my undergrad in psychology. Once I decided I wanted to pursue a career in business, I stayed at UF to get a master’s in management.

After that, I wanted to take my education in a more quantitative direction, so I went for a master’s in accounting and finance at Southern New Hampshire University.

Ian: You mentioned that you started out as a self-taught investor nearly a decade ago. What drew you to investing back then?

Andrew: It’s funny, but for me, investing started out as just a way to one-up my friend.

Ian: Ha! What do you mean?

Andrew: Well, I was in college at the time, and fantasy football season had just ended. My friend and I were looking for a new way to compete with each other.

Pretty soon, we discovered a trading simulator, and that became our new obsession. We even set up little bets to see who could outperform the other month-to-month.

Pretty quickly, it became apparent that he was lucky, and I wasn’t. (Which is a nice way of saying he was beating me pretty badly.)

But if there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I don’t like to lose. In fact, I hate it.

So, I came up with a game plan.

My friend and I were trading for fun at this point — which means we weren’t trading based on any serious fundamentals.

My plan was simple: I would beat him by becoming a more sophisticated investor.

Ian: How did you do that?

Andrew: Well, I was a little bit like a man obsessed. I spent much of my free time studying the market.

I started watching videos and reading books, and scouring any resource on investing and trading that could help me get better. And I loved every moment of it.

At some point, it went beyond beating my friend. I would learn about a strategy or tactic and be curious to see what it would look like if I implemented it.

The more time I spent diving into these strategies, the more I was attracted to that world.

You could say that this bet with my friend changed the course of my life. I ended up pursuing my master’s in finance and accounting at Southern New Hampshire University, and I’m currently working toward passing the Chartered Financial Analyst exams.

Ian: I know what you mean. I started off college in pre-med but ended up switching my major once I fell in love with the stock market.

Andrew: Exactly.

Ian: So, what’s one key lesson you’ve learned as an investor that you bring to Winning Investor Daily readers?

Andrew: In a word — discipline.

There have been many times in the past where I let the “fear of missing out” dictate when I get into an investment and when I get out. That has usually ended poorly for me.

Just because you see a trend heating up doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a buying opportunity. And just because a trend seems unstoppable doesn’t mean it will continue tomorrow.

I’ve performed best when I remove my emotions altogether and determine beforehand what I’m willing to risk and what I expect in return. This way, I can make sure that I’m not swayed by passing market sentiments.

Ian: Absolutely. And can you explain your investment philosophy? What do you look for when pinpointing a profitable investment trend?

Andrew: I tend to focus on the same trends the rest of us do here at Winning Investor Daily — tipping-point trends that are expected to define the future.

However, I don’t like looking at the major headlines when it comes to these trends and industries. You could say I like “dumpster diving.” I look at the investments that are doing poorly … the ones that are underappreciated … the ones with big red percentages next to them.

It’s here that I tend to find elements of a trend that have been overlooked or investment opportunities that will open up a new angle on the existing trend.

Sometimes it even turns into a popularity contest. The investments doing the best aren’t the best at implementing a new idea — they’re just the most popular.

You wouldn’t know that unless you looked at the underdogs of the stock market. And once you identify some solid opportunities, it’s just a matter of waiting until the market catches up.

Ian: You’re right — some of my best investments have been stocks that Wall Street missed completely.

Are there any particularly lucrative trades in your investing career that stand out to you?

Andrew: The one that comes to mind is when I was trading currencies in the foreign exchange market.

At the time, I was looking for the most volatile currency pairs and kept coming back to those involving the British pound. It was 2016, right before the Brexit referendum took place.

I did as much research as I could and scoured through any source that involved U.K. citizens talking about the referendum in their own words. It became clear to me that many people misunderstood the specifics of what they were voting on.

I realized people would vote for Brexit, and then the market would send the pound straight down.

So, I bet against the pound, planning on buying it back at a low price once the market panic faded.

Ultimately, I made my highest returns ever!

Ian: Thanks for sharing that! Can you tell our readers how they can get in contact with you if they want to wish you a warm welcome or ask any questions?

Andrew: Yes, they can write to me at WinningInvestorDaily@BanyanHill.com and find me through my articles each week here at Winning Investor Daily.

Ian: Sounds good. Thanks for taking some time to answer my questions today, Andrew.

Make sure to read Andrew’s first Winning Investor Daily article next Wednesday, September 29. You won’t want to miss his sharp insights into the market.

And who knows? Maybe he’ll take us “dumpster diving” for stock market bargains.

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes

P.S. When you have the right guidance and the right strategy, you’re making a calculated bet that you’ll do far, far better than the average investor. And with the right strategy, that bet can pay off … big time.

For months now, Adam O’Dell over at Money & Markets has been hard at work designing and testing his new Wednesday Windfalls strategy. And he’s finally going to reveal the details in an exclusive webinar this Thursday.

You can reserve your spot now by clicking here.

As part of the revamped Winning Investor Daily, we’re adding a new segment called Morning Movers.

These are the biggest stock market movers from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Check it out below for more details.

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNY), the Chinese property developing giant that has been in the news lately, is up 47% this morning, breaking its recent steady downward trend. This move came after the company and one of its subsidiaries made plans to meet some of their immediate debt obligations, staving off the risk of insolvency in the short term.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: DVAX) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing novel vaccines. It is up 29% today after Clover Biopharmaceuticals came out with positive data from a global Phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in which they combined the vaccine with Dynavax’s CpG 1018 treatment.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ), the quantum encryption technology company, is up 15% this morning, continuing its upward trend since its recent initial public offering as excitement builds around the stock.

Stitch Fix Inc. (Nasdaq: SFIX), the digital retailer of apparel, shoes and accessories, is up 14% today after it reported results for Q4. The company beat revenue expectations and even delivered a surprise earnings-per-share profit when analysts expected a loss this quarter.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: SOFI), the online financial services platform, is up 11% this morning. The move came after analysts at Jefferies upgraded the stock to a buy and gave it a price target of $25, citing its cross-selling opportunities as a catalyst for growth.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel cell power plants. It is up 11% today on a bounce-back after getting some media attention, breaking its long running downtrend.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) is a Chinese online education platform that has been dragged up 10% today along with other parts of the Chinese market thanks to the good news from China Evergrande Group.

Tal Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is also a Chinese education stock that is up 10% today on the Evergrande news, like New Oriental.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) operates an online content community platform in China and is yet another stock that was dragged up 10% on the Evergrande news.

Ambarella Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA) is a semiconductor design company focusing on low-power, high-definition video compression, image processing and computer vision processors. It is up 9% today after partnering with Dongfeng Motor Group to build a driver monitoring system for vehicles based on Ambarella’s technology.