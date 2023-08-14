Remember the movie Moneyball, with Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill?

Well, it wasn’t about making money in baseball. It was about using data analytics to save money, and build a winning team in the process.

On today’s episode of The Banyan Edge Podcast, Matt Clark and I explain why this same idea should become crucial to your investing strategy in the stock market.

Whether it’s sports plays or trading days, taking the “emotion” out of the game is mathematically proven to help you win.

And make sure you watch until the end…

We also talk about a trading system that can help you beat the odds (and the market).

(Or read a transcript.)

🔥Hot Topics in Today’s Podcast:

Michael Lewis, the author of Moneyball and The Undoing Project, illustrates a crucial takeaway for us in his books: decisions made solely based on emotion are inherently flawed. [1:00]

Why Moneyball is a movie about money … and also isn’t. It’s about changing America’s most classic game (with data science). [4:30]

Our biases really can lead to disaster. Players like Steph Curry and Jeremy Lin might not have gotten their shot in the NBA. [10:00]

Here are some tips for keeping your emotions in check as an investor. [16:55]

Want more guidance with your investing strategy? Adam O’Dell’s Stock Power Ratings system finds winning stocks by using data analytics. Specifically, by ranking them into six key categories. [27:45]

