Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and Net Zero 2050…

All myths.

There’s no way we’re going to have zero carbon emissions in 2050. It’s a pipe dream.

But the reality is new projects like the Keystone pipeline could help rein in rising oil and gas prices.

So why was canceling it one of the very first things President Joe Biden did on his first day in office?

I recently sat down with Diana Furchtgott-Roth to find out.

Diana served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

She’s also served in the White House under U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

She shed some light on the difference between green energy pipe dreams and real-world pipeline facts that I think you’ll want to hear.

Or you can read the transcript here.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor