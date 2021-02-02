Bauman Daily has a great track record of identifying winning opportunities — 162% on PBW, 104% on QCLN and 119% on TAN to name a few.

But how do you know when to lock in those profits?

Whether it’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or specific stocks, it’s never been more important to know how to protect your gains. In today’s video, Ted and Clint show you four strategies to help you know when to sell.

Make Your Plan for Profits Now

Stock market volatility looks like it’s here to stay. That means investors need a plan to take profits when they can get them.

The tips you’ll see in today’s video will help you make that plan now.

Here are highlights of what you’ll discover:

Ted’s rule of thumb for when to take profits – and how much to take – as your investments go up. It’s a surefire way to minimize risk and hand you cash to invest in new opportunities. ( 1:26-4:10 )

) How moving averages could have helped you rack up huge gains on some of Ted’s and Clint’s recommendations. ( 4:10-7:36 )

) Gaming ETF GAMR is up big-time thanks to all the action in GameStop. Is it time to grab those profits? Clint shows you a couple of charts to help you decide. ( 10:44-15:30 )

) And more.

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

And if you missed the big event earlier this week, you can still view Ted’s Profit Switch Summit. He reveals how one of his most lucrative trading strategies can identify explosive stock price surges days BEFORE they happen. It’s completely free of charge to watch, so please click here to see it now.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter

P.S. As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. However, if you want to see subtitles, simply click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

Of course, you can also subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow Ted on Twitter here.