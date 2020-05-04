During the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting on Saturday, Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett revealed that he dumped $6.5 billion in airline stocks last month.

The legendary investor is now sitting on a cash pile of more than $140 billion as he waits out today’s economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, my colleague Ian King and I told you in our March 30 Market Insights video that it was the perfect time to buy stocks.

Immediately afterward, the S&P 500 Index soared 13% and had its best month in more than 30 years.

As you can see, there were some incredible buying opportunities in April. And in today’s video, Ian and I explain why it’s not too late to join the market’s historic rally:

Best of Good Buys,

Jeff L. Yastine

Editor, Total Wealth Insider