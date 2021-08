It’s been quite a bout of volatility in the markets these past few weeks.

There have been enough ups and downs to give even the most seasoned traders a tough time.

So, we have something special for our viewers today.

We’re going to talk about the worst trades we’ve ever made, and what we’ve learned from them.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes