Options Trading: How to Survive the Quant Superquake

The historic “quant superquake” last Monday sent hedge fund returns into a freefall reminiscent of the March crash.

Wall Street analysts track something called factors to get an edge. And those factors recently saw their wildest swing ever.

And there are sure to be more market and economic shocks ahead.

But as economist Ted Bauman and “King of the Quants” Clint Lee explain in this week’s video, options trading can give you refuge from the volatility storm … and hand you big gains. They’ll also show you best stock opportunity in the market now.

Stay Sane in a Crazy Market

You don’t have to be a professional investor to reduce risk and increase gains through options trading.

Watch this week’s Your Money Matters to hear about the perfect strategy for right now. You’ll also discover:

What two measures of stock performance to watch so you’re not flying blind as an investor. (5:15-5:45)

Why you should forget the growth vs. value debate and focus on a strategy that’s proven to outperform. (5:45-10:03)

The chart that shows the next big stock opportunity is already breaking out. (10:52-11:46)

and more.

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. However, if you want to see subtitles, simply click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

And if you like what you see here, and if you’re not already a member, please consider subscribing to Profit Switch. The model portfolio is up strongly this year!

Of course, you can also subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow Ted on Twitter here.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter