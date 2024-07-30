Bitcoin ETF in January … Ethereum ETFs this past week … and now a bitcoin (BTC) strategic reserve?!

2024 is shaping up to be a monumental year for cryptocurrency.

This past Saturday, former President Trump advocated for the creation of a massive new “strategic bitcoin reserve” at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville.

And presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. agreed with him.

As Trump pointed out, the U.S. government already owns a big portion of cryptocurrencies from seizures, with over 207,000 coins. He argued that these coins could form the basis of the new crypto reserve.

How will this major milestone affect crypto? Check out my video below for the full answer.

Plus, the most important takeaway that the mainstream media isn’t reporting — creating a framework to enable the safe and responsible expansion of stablecoins.

