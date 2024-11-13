There’s a Trump story you did NOT hear about in this election…

This story is about a division that is splitting America apart at the seams.

Make no mistake, this hidden division will change the future of this country…

And it will definitely change YOUR financial future, for better or worse…

Especially if you are 50 or older.

One ending of this story ends up in a very bad place for us:

Dependency.

A place where you are dependent on the government, big companies and the powerful to survive.

I’m hopeful my vote will stop this outcome…

Prosperity.

A prosperous life for me and my family.

In some ways, we are seeing two different Americas appear before our eyes…

I’m choosing the America promised by our Founding Fathers…

This America is the “shining city on the hill”…

A place where you can personally experience life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The thing is, I’m expecting this hidden division to impact our lives even more in the coming months…

The gap between the “haves and have-nots” is increasing by the day…

Technologies like artificial intelligence will only increase the “wealth gap” in unprecedented ways.

That’s why Gov. Huckabee and I are going to share why we’re choosing the road to prosperity…

And how you can do the same.

To see the full interview — and find out how to partner with Governor Huckabee and myself — click here.

For an update on the Trump 2.0 team and one industry set to rocket, be sure to check out today’s Prosperity Insider.

You can read it here.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor