“Our military dominance, our place in the world — depends on our ability to invest in artificial intelligence.”

This isn’t a quote from a military official.

It’s not from a hawkish politician either.

Billionaire Mark Cuban said it on live TV last September.

And it’s the reason I’m going live today at 1 p.m Eastern time with an emergency Code Red briefing.

You see, Mark Cuban is more involved in the entertainment industry than the military-industrial complex…

But he still understands the importance of the U.S. winning the race to Artificial Super Intelligence, or ASI.

And when President-elect Trump is sworn in again next week, I believe he’ll show everyone the true power of the U.S. government when it finally chooses to go all-in on ASI.

How can I be so sure?

Because Trump made it clear on the campaign trail that he wants the U.S. to be the top AI superpower in the world.

He believes it’s critical to beat China in this race, saying:

“We have to take the lead over China, China is the primary threat”

Here’s how he’s going to make it happen.

The Dream Team

Trump has pulled together a dream team of AI experts to make sure we win the race to ASI.

This team includes Elon Musk and many of Musk’s top tech colleagues…

Like David Sachs, a close friend of Musk, who has been named White House AI czar.

Peter Thiel, who was part of the so-called PayPal Mafia with Musk, has also offered up at least 10 of his former co-workers, employees or investing partners to be part of Trump’s new “Manhattan Project” team.

This includes Stephen Feinberg, a billionaire Silicon Valley investor who is Trump’s pick for deputy Secretary of Defense.

All of these highly intelligent and motivated folks will be working toward one goal…

Ensuring the United States of America achieves ASI before any other country.

And if you want to grow your wealth in the stock market, this knowledge could help make it happen.

All you need to do is follow the money…

Is $30 Billion the Tip of the Iceberg?

During WWII it was clear that whoever won the A-bomb race would likely control the world.

That’s why the U.S. government went all-in on the original Manhattan Project.

Back then, President Roosevelt brought together 31 Nobel Prize-winning scientists and spent an unheard-of sum to win the race against Hitler.

Adjusted for inflation, it amounted to $30 billion.

And a huge chunk of that money got funneled directly into a handful of brilliant tech companies.

Investors who identified these companies early were rewarded with huge gains.

Because for two straight decades their stocks soared…

Handing investors windfall gains of 5,516%, 8,376% and even as high as 10,700%.

And now history is repeating with the race to ASI.

President Trump is assembling a dream team of the best tech minds on the planet so the U.S. can achieve it first.

And I’m convinced Trump’s “Manhattan Project” could become the biggest technology project in America’s history.

Especially with the intel that just came across my desk.

Because it seems this project could be getting a rare designation…

One that has only gone into effect a handful of times in the 250-year history of our great nation.

Based on the research I’ve gathered, I believe Trump will mark the technology needed to win the race to ASI as a “Code Red” within the Pentagon.

Meaning the companies that Trump picks to help him build this technology will get national priority funding.

That intel has upended my entire thesis on Trump’s Executive Order 001…

And the amount of impact Trump’s “Manhattan Project” will trigger.

I believe this will open the floodgates to billions upon billions more in contracts going to a select handful of AI companies.

How much are we talking?

Take a look at this recent post from X.

It shows you just how big these contracts can get.

Two companies are partnering on a $1.5 billion contract…

And this contract has nothing to do with ASI.

So imagine how much bigger the government contracts focused on ASI could get.

I should also mention that both of the companies above are already in my model portfolios…

I identified them before the knowledge in this post became public.

And now that I’m convinced a Code Red status is imminent…

I’m issuing my own Code Red alert to make sure you have all the information you need to prepare for what’s coming next week.

Because I’ve uncovered three companies that are prime candidates to receive a Code Red windfall.

These three companies specialize in the world’s most advanced AI technology…

A technology that Trump and the U.S. government absolutely must harness right away as a matter of national security.

And I believe it has the potential to send these three tiny AI stocks soaring as soon as January 20.

To reserve your spot for my emergency briefing at 1 p.m. today click on this link.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing