The markets are closed today in observance of MLK Day.

And by the time you read this, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the President of the United States of America for the second time.

Regardless of what you think about Trump, one thing is for sure…

His reelection is going to mean exciting things for crypto.

I planned on going to Washington, D.C. last Friday for the first-ever Crypto Ball.

This was a black-tie affair hosted by Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks, and sponsored by companies like Coinbase, Metamask and Solana…

All of which are major players in the crypto space.

The goal of the event was to celebrate anticipated pro-crypto regulations, and I thought it would be fun and informative to hobnob with some of my peers in the industry.

But the $2,500 gold tickets were already sold out by the time I decided I could fit this event into my schedule.

That just shows you how much the crypto crowd is anticipating big things from the Trump 2.0 Administration.

Just as I predicted…

The Bitcoin President

In a November issue of The Daily Disruptor, I referred to Trump as “The Bitcoin President.”

In that issue, I predicted he’d get rid of Gary Gensler as SEC chair and replace him with someone who was pro-crypto.

I also said Trump would back the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve…

Meaning the U.S. government would formally back bitcoin, endorsing it as a national asset.

I was right about Gary Gensler leaving. He stepped down on his own, just as I predicted.

And Trump replaced him as SEC Chair with Paul Atkins, who served as an SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008.

Atkins is known as a crypto backer…

And he joins AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as key officials in the Trump administration with pro-crypto views.

Trump is also expected to form a crypto advisory committee as soon as he’s in office.

It’s anticipated that he’ll tap around 20 CEOs and founders from the crypto industry to be on the committee, many of which will have established ties to Trump.

And he’ll task them with shaping federal digital-asset policies.

Does that mean a federal Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is in our future?

I believe it does.

Last December, Texas Republican Representative Giovanni Capriglione introduced a bill proposing the creation of the first state Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

And just last week Oklahoma joined in.

Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Hampshire and North Dakota are each considering adopting their own state strategic bitcoin reserves.

But we will likely see it happen at the federal level first.

Trump promised to make the U.S. “the crypto capital of the planet” by bringing in friendly regulators and rolling back the tough and often confusing enforcement actions that occurred during the Biden administration.

And as I said back in November:

“I’m convinced it will help bitcoin transition from a speculative asset to a legitimate form of global currency. What’s more, I believe the Trump 2.0 administration will reignite digital asset innovation and provide the entire crypto industry with significant tailwinds.”

I stand by that prediction.

I also believe that bitcoin will break $100,000 for a final time and never look back…

And this will send certain altcoins to the moon.

But those aren’t the only immediate wealth-building opportunities I see happening now that Trump is in office.

