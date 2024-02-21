You’re seeing all the headlines…

Inflation’s here to stay. But the economy is booming. And the stock market recently hit new all-time highs.

And I’m sure the one and only thing you actually want to know is… How can I make money?

I’ve been a professional investor for more than 40 years.

Real Talk: I’ve seen it all.

In the 1980s, my firm helped my clients sidestep the infamous 1987 Black Monday crash.

So, while most investors were underwater, my clients made a double-digit return.

By the late 90s, my investment firm was ranked as No. 1 in its category by Barron’s, with a 313% return over three years.

CNBC, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal started coming to me for my thoughts on the market. But there was something they just didn’t get.

The bottom line, folks, is this … no one has a crystal ball.

And that was the beginning…

The Alpha

It is impossible to predict the future and be right all the time.

I have a better way … that’s worked for me as well as some of the greatest investors of all time.

Without making predictions, I’ve helped my readers make open gains of 237% in five years, 537% in four years and 582% in two years.

Here’s how: I’m an Alpha Investor.

That means I don’t need or use crystal balls, astrology or tea leaves to make money in the stock market.

Alpha Investors stand head and shoulders above the rest because…

We don’t invest because others agree or disagree with us.

We invest because our facts and analysis are right.

We are confident in our decisions and don’t need confirmation.

We don’t stay in the middle of the pack … we lead.

We are not afraid of stepping out.

We think differently than other investors.

THAT’s how we make money.

With that mindset, I help Main Street Americans invest.

As part of the Banyan Edge nation, if you’re not an Alpha Investor, I just have one question… What are you waiting for?

But there’s another secret a lot of investors are missing.

And that’s to have more than one arrow in your quiver to beat the market.

Omega Stocks

I started researching stocks with the power to gain 1,000% or more in as little as one year — Omega stocks.

While Alpha is where I recommend every investor start … in this case, Omega doesn’t mean the end (like the Greek alphabet’s definition). It’s more like the next level.

I went on a deep dive into why certain stocks went up 10X. Here’s what I found…

All the greatest stocks have five key traits in common.

Each letter of OMEGA represents one of these traits.

If a stock has at least three of these key traits, you know you’re on to a winner.

But on the very rare occasion a stock has all five … that’s when you can get those 1,000% returns in as little as one year.

And over the longer term the best Omega stocks have made truly life-changing returns.

Here’s an example…

Since its IPO in 1986, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is up roughly 215,500%.

Anyone who invested $1,000 in Oracle when it first listed is up more than $2.1 million today.

5 Key Omega Traits

So what are the five key traits of an OMEGA stock?

Here, take a look.

Now, some of these are pretty obvious, once you start thinking of stocks as real businesses.

You wouldn’t expect a business that doesn’t have great financials to last very long.

The same goes for O, operating in a niche industry.

For a stock to have 1,000%-plus potential, it needs to be carving out its own niche, in an industry with a strong tailwind.

If you want to be a successful investor, those two traits should be the bare minimum you look for in any stock.

But the next three traits are what can really turbocharge your returns.

Acquiring its own stock.

A lot of investors don’t know about this one. Or they don’t know how to dig through company records and find it.

But, let me put it this way.

Of all the stocks that went up by 1,000% or more over the last decade, roughly 70% of them had high levels of insider ownership.

So if you find a stock with great financials that’s outshining in a niche industry, while acquiring its own stock … you’re onto a very good thing.

You’re probably going to do better than 99% of investors out there.

But the way fortunes get made from Omega stocks is through their extreme growth potential.

And what I mean by that is very specific…

See you there!

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor