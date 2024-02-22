As you might already know, I worked as a professional trader and financial advisor before joining up with Money & Markets…

I even ran my own multimillion-dollar hedge fund.

And I only bring it up to stress the fact that I’ve been on both sides of the fence.

For years of my professional life, I spent all day on high-level conference calls and email chains — having private conversations with extremely successful Wall Street traders.

I saw what some of Wall Street’s most successful insiders traded, how they made most of their money…

You might not be shocked to hear that the same experts would immediately turn around, and tell the investing public to do something else entirely.

In other words — the difference between how Wall Street’s top experts traded their money, versus how they told you to trade your money…

It was like night and day.

Of course, this probably isn’t news for you. Most everyone already knows that Wall Street is a bit crooked. And they’ll stack the deck in their own favor any chance they get.

What you probably don’t realize is just how much of an advantage they’ve stacked up for themselves…

And how easy it is to get YOUR share of their $7 trillion cash cow.

Fool You Once…

Wall Street spent years selling mutual funds to unwitting investors.

They insisted that mutual funds were the safe way to grow your hard-earned savings. And maybe they were, at least for a little while.

But mutual funds haven’t cut it for years now.

A recent study found that not a single mutual fund outperformed the stock market in the five years leading up to 2022. Not one fund — out of 2,132 — could even beat the S&P 500!

After that, Wall Street’s experts fell back on the traditional advice that Americans should diversify with a “60-40” portfolio of stocks and bonds.

This is the same “60-40” approach that just delivered its worst annual performance in all of recorded stock market history (going back over 150 years).

And this bad advice is a big part of the reason why most people, even after working 40 years or more, still don’t have enough to retire on.

It’s the reason why more than half of Americans are expected to have less than $10,000 in the bank when they reach retirement age:

As a result, about two-thirds of Americans over age 55 say plan to delay retirement.

And even more people are now saying they’ll never be able to afford to retire.

We’re talking about good, hard-working people here too.

People who followed Wall Street’s advice … and ended up with little (if anything) to show for it.

The simple fact is this:

Wall Street’s boilerplate mix of stocks and bonds is NOT cutting it anymore.

And it’s not just falling a few percentage points short, either.

This cookie-cutter retirement strategy is currently failing millions of real-world Americans.

Which is why I’m inviting YOU to start tapping into Wall Street’s favorite moneymaking investment…

Use My “Money Code” to Beat Wall Street at Their Own Game

Now, like I mentioned earlier, Wall Street’s mega-firms and massive investors aren’t using a traditional “60-40” strategy to lock in their biggest gains.

As a matter of fact, they’re not using stocks at all (bonds, either).

But many of them are using the SAME kind of investment to lock in their biggest, fastest-moving gains without ever buying a single bond or trading a single share of stock.

This market is practically an Old Boys’ Club, where some of the biggest firms go to lock in consistent returns that are often five, six, seven, even eight times bigger than the stock market.

Over the last 13 years, I’ve been developing, refining and sharing a new system designed to tap into this asset class…

I call it “The Money Code.”

And it’s delivered some of the largest and fastest-moving gains of my entire career…

Gains like 154% … 225% … 271% … even 430% in less than 90 days.

I’ve even locked in gains of as much as 400% and 500% in just a few days!

These huge profits came from a market that’s almost entirely controlled by large financial institutions. And it’s just a tiny fraction of the billions these firms lock in each year for themselves.

This is why I’ve chosen TODAY as the day to release something special…

At 1:00 p.m. ET today, I released a special video update on how I cracked Wall Street’s “Money Code” to cash in on gains upwards of eight times bigger than the stock market.

As a Banyan Edge reader, you’ve got priority access to this presentation, just go here to see it for yourself.

This special video update will only be available for a limited time, so make sure you take a look as soon as possible.

Start watching now!

To good profits,

Adam O’Dell

Chief Investment Strategist, Money & Markets