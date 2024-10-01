The market talk this week is … Tesla.

Tesla’s groundbreaking Robotaxi event is coming Thursday, October 10.

To get the market in a frenzy, last week Elon put out this tweet:

And just like the market, we’re excited to find out what surprises he has in store.

Banyan Hill analyst Andrew Prince joins me this week to take a deep dive into Tesla’s technology.

Click the thumbnail below to start watching:

(Or read the transcript here.)

