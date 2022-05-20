 be_ixf;ym_202205 d_20; ct_50

The Surprising Reason for Solar’s Next Boom

Steve Fernandez

Steve Fernandez

Posted by | May 20, 2022

2 minute, 33 second read

Europe wants to move away from Russian energy as quickly as possible.

That means it needs to transition a lot of its energy consumption to renewable sources.

And it has a bold plan to do so.

The European Commission aims to double its solar capacity by 2025.

That’s huge!

In today’s video, I explain why this is a good time to buy solar stocks.

Morning Movers


 

From open till noon Eastern time.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: RDBX) operates a network of self-service kiosks where consumers can rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The stock is up 35% today, continuing the uptrend it has seen this week as more retail investors get interested in the stock.

 

Siga Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGA) is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets. The stock is up 24%, continuing the climb with other antiviral makers from Thursday on the news of Monkeypox cases in the U.S.

 

Kronos Bio Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON) focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The stock rose 16% on the news that the company’s CEO bought up to $2 million worth of additional stock in the company.

 

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain. It is up 14% after the European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion on a gene therapy treatment that it helped develop for PTC Therapeutics.

 

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK) designs, markets and distributes footwear, apparel and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The stock is up 12% after the company reported results for a record year thanks to high sales of its UGG boots.

 

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate and naturally occurring public health threats. The stock climbed 11% on the news of Monkeypox cases in the U.S. because it recently acquired a vaccine for it.

 

Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE: EVEX) engages in the development of urban air mobility solutions. The stock is up 11% on the positive press and attention around the stock since it completed its SPAC deal and went public last week.

 

Covetrus Inc. (Nasdaq: CVET) operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It is up 11% after receiving an acquisition offer for $21 per share from private-equity companies Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Global.

 

China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF) engages in the property development and real-estate business in China. It is up 10% along with other Chinese real-estate stocks today thanks to the Chinese central bank cutting its benchmark for mortgage rates.

 

Chimerix Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRX) develops various medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The stock is up 8%, staging a rebound after sinking earlier this week when the company sold the rights to and divested from its only marketed product.

