Your No. 1 Refuge From Inflation

My dad and I have a running game of “How much is gas where you are?”

Not to brag, but I always win.

That’s mostly because my dad lives in a small town in rural Tennessee, while I’m in South Florida.

(We also play “How cold is it where you are?” which I am more than happy to let him win.)

This week, he reported paying $4.20, while I won with a whopping $4.75.

Oil, like inflation, is out of control.

There’s no question: The U.S. dollar just doesn’t go as far as it used to.

In fact, Ian King told me something this week that blew my mind.

80% of all the dollars ever printed in U.S. history have been produced in the last two years.

Of course, as he also pointed out, “print” is used loosely.

Realistically, the government is just creating digital dollars. And it’s creating as much as it wants, whenever it wants, for whatever it wants.

And as citizens, we have no control over that.

That’s why a lot of people are turning to cryptos.

Many of these coins have a contract for how many will be released each year. So you’re not at the mercy of the government’s money-printing.

But you might be thinking, what about the constant crashes?

Well, as Ian said recently: What doesn’t kill crypto makes it stronger.

Cryptos are, by their nature, volatile. And if you’re looking for a “set it and forget it” investment, they may not be for you.

But the latest dip isn’t crypto’s death knell.

I asked Ian and analyst Steve Fernandez what crypto investors should know. Here’s what they had to say:

Crypto investors are uneasy. It’s understandable […] After an event like this, we shouldn’t expect crypto to return to its highs overnight.

But the crypto market isn’t going anywhere. Neither are crypto investors — especially [younger ones].

According to a recent Capitalize survey, 56% of Gen Z and millennials expect crypto to help fund their retirements.

With decades of earnings ahead of them, demand from younger generations will backstop the crypto market for years to come.

So it’s important to use any market weakness as a buying opportunity. Then you can reap the benefits when crypto eventually recovers (and it will).

So while we’re all fighting inflation, prices at the pump and the ever-weakening dollar, it turns out that crypto might just be the perfect place to seek refuge.

If you’d like to learn more, click here for a special presentation from Ian.

And keep reading below for this week’s Winning ideas.

Best Wishes,

Tiffany D’Abate

Senior Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing