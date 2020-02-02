 be_ixf;ym_202002 d_02; ct_50

Select Page

Take Our Super Bowl Survey Now!

Jay Goldberg

Posted by | Feb 2, 2020 |

21 second read

Take Our Super Bowl Survey Now!

Sunday night is the Super Bowl!

The Super Bowl, one of America’s cherished traditions, is worth billions every year. Advertisers spend an average of $6 million just to play their commercial to the audience of 98 million.

Because we’d like to get to know you better, our Poll of the Week revolves around tonight’s big game.

Please take a moment to answer our three-question Super Bowl survey now.

Loading

Recommended For You

self-driving cars

Self-Driving Cars Are Coming: Invest Now for Huge Profits

You shouldn’t let the headlines about the coronavirus scare you. If you’re worried about buying into this correction, let’s put a few things in perspective…

Why Monday’s 400-Point Drop Shouldn’t Scare You

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This