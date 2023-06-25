Ian King and I love finding, following and sharing technological mega trend investment ideas with you every Tuesday here on The Banyan Edge.

Mega trends like 3D printing, U.S. manufacturing reshoring, electric vehicles, blockchain and of course, artificial intelligence, are transforming our world.

As Ian sees it, the applications of AI are limitless.

Robotics, reshoring, health care and even the food we eat!

It’s estimated that AI will soon produce so much wealth, every adult in the United States could be paid an additional $13,500 a year.

One AI company has already helped farmers improve crop yields 30%.

Another could reduce building costs by 20%.

These are the fantastic developments AI is unleashing — advances which can improve our quality of life, grow our wealth and help us live longer.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

So despite any doom and gloom in the current market, it’s important to remember we are living during an exciting time of technological growth and change.

In this digital age, we’re embarking on the fourth iteration of the industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and you don’t want to miss out on this trend.

But even during this digitally transformative time, there’s one tried and true “old school” pastime I enjoy … crossword puzzles!

So, as we officially kick off the summer season, I’ve created a customized “mega trend” inspired crossword puzzle — just for you!

You may complete the puzzle electronically by simply filling in your answers here or print out the hardcopy version below and fill in your answers by hand.

(To access the electronic puzzle, please click here.)



It’s filled with words and phrases that expressly relate to the mega trends shaping and transforming our future.

If invested in at the right time, the stocks we recommend in these industries could reap big gains!

So if you have a few minutes, please feel free to work on this crossword while lounging by the pool, laying out on the beach, camping in mountains or wherever you find enjoyment and relaxation.

Test your knowledge and see if you know the mega trends we’ve been talking about for the past few months!

Puzzle Prizes

The first five readers to submit a correctly filled crossword puzzle will win this super nice 12 oz. thermal mug.

This vacuum insulated mug has a ceramic interior and stainless-steel exterior that can keep your beverage of choice hot or cold for up to 12 hours. Neat!

How to Win!

To submit your completed puzzle, please email us an electronic screenshot or snapshot photo of the filled puzzle to BanyanEdge@BanyanHill.com.

I’m looking forward to seeing your submissions!

And before I go, here’s a special note: The AI revolution we’re seeing today is just the tip of the iceberg.

Which is why on Tuesday, June 27 at 11 a.m. ET … Ian King is going live with his most profound broadcast of 2023 — The American AI Wealth Summit.

On June 27, he’ll be exploring exactly what’s happening in the world of AI…

And more importantly, the #1 investment I believe could soar 2,200% within the next five years.

It’s totally free for you to attend.

All you have to do is go here to RSVP.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Strategic Fortunes