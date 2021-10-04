Are Stocks Facing a Spooky October?

That was the worst September for stocks in a decade.

But before you breathe a sigh of relief that it’s over, Ted and Clint look ahead to October.

Will it be just as scary?

The stock market is sure to face a whole set of challenges — some old, some new. And if history is any guide, there could be more volatility on the horizon. However, one trading strategy is perfectly suited to keep you profiting this month.

Find out what it is in today’s Your Money Matters.

Is September Still Haunting Us?

After 227 days of no significant pullback, we finally got a 5%-plus one on September 29.

If that wasn’t enough, the market has been all over the place. From Evergrande, Delta, the Federal Reserve, strife in Washington…

But the big question is: Will those events continue to haunt us into October? Maybe even longer than that?

Clint and Ted consider the possibilities and then show you the strategy to guide you through this spooky, scary time…

