The “Smart Money” Is Going Into Blockchain

Venture capitalists have sometimes made questionable investments in the past.

But they’ve also made some of the biggest investments in the past.

Think companies like Uber, Airbnb … these are businesses that really started from nothing.

And that’s something we’re seeing right now with blockchain companies.

So, today, I want to talk to you about blockchain, and why you can’t afford to ignore it.

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

Epam Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The stock rose 13% after the company said it has started the process of exiting its operations in Russia.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX) discovers and develops small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The stock is up 13% after the company provided a business update for the first quarter showing clinical and regulatory advances in each of its drug programs.

WD-40 Co. (Nasdaq: WDFC) develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It is up 11% after the company reported results for the second quarter that managed to beat both earnings and revenue expectations.

Aterian Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) provides a software technology platform that uses machine learning and data analytics to design, market and sell products. The stock is up 11% after the company got some positive attention from investors after being featured in the Financial Times.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: BWV) engages in the research and development of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. The stock is up 11% on a rebound following an 82% drop Thursday. There is no news to report; rather, it is continuing the volatile pattern it started since its IPO.

Atlantia SpA (OTC: ATASF) engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas and intermodal systems. The stock is up 10% on the news that investment firm Blackstone could launch a buyout bid for the company in the coming weeks.

Paysafe Ltd. (NYSE: PSFE) provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants, and consumers. It is up 9% this morning after the company announced a new CEO and reaffirmed its first-quarter and full-year guidance.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. It is up 8% on the news that it is merging with rival Frontline in a $4.2 billion deal to create the world’s biggest oil tanker fleet.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. (NYSE: SBSW) operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the U.S., Zimbabwe, Canada and Argentina. It is one of the precious metals stocks that is up 7% today thanks to the run-up in gold prices.

PriceSmart Inc. (Nasdaq: PSMT) owns and operates membership-style shopping warehouse clubs in the U.S., Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia. The stock is up 7% after the company delivered record second-quarter results thanks to strong growth in its membership base.