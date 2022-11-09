Huckabee’s Winning Secret

My wife gave me that look.

We’ve been married almost 36 years.

So I knew exactly what that look meant. It meant I was in big trouble.

She’d caught me glancing down at my iPhone during dinner.

And in the Mizrahi household, that is a big no—no. Especially for me, since it was my rule…

But I couldn’t help it. I just had to follow this race. Then I finally saw it:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders 1st Woman Elected Arkansas Governor

The news put a smile on my wife’s face and mine.

Sarah’s father, Governor Mike Huckabee, has a special place in my heart.

Our friendship started after I wrote an article for RealClear Religion: Prosperity and Generosity: The Biblical Roots of Capitalism.

The Governor liked it and invited me on his show.

Before the start of the show I was ushered into the green room to wait.

While one of the aides offered me a fruit plate and a coffee…

Governor Huckabee walked into the room and put out his hand.

“Hi, I’m Mike Huckabee. Charles, thanks for coming down. I greatly appreciate it and look forward to talking to you.”

The Governor is a genuine guy. You can’t help but like him as soon as you meet him.

The segment went great and he thanked me again.

I didn’t know it then, but I had a feeling this wasn’t the last time I would see him…

Podcast

A few months later, I wanted to start a podcast.

Listening to all the anger that many young people had about capitalism was grinding my gears.

So I called Governor Huckabee and asked if he would be my first guest.

It took no more than a nanosecond for him to say “yes”.

Fast forward two years later…

I now call Governor Huckabee a friend, and he’s a loyal subscriber to Alpha Investor.

He shares my passion to help Main Street investors when it comes to stocks.

That’s why he was eager to hear how I was investing during this bear market.

I told him about the 3 stocks I was buying up right now.

And last night when I saw that Sarah Huckabee Sanders won, I sent him this email:

“Wow! Congratulations for Gov Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”

And a few minutes later he replied:

“Thanks. And I bought all 3 of those stocks!”

Click here because you won’t want to miss what I shared with Governor Huckabee.

I guarantee it will knock your socks off.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk