Huckabee’s Winning Secret
My wife gave me that look.
We’ve been married almost 36 years.
So I knew exactly what that look meant. It meant I was in big trouble.
She’d caught me glancing down at my iPhone during dinner.
And in the Mizrahi household, that is a big no—no. Especially for me, since it was my rule…
But I couldn’t help it. I just had to follow this race. Then I finally saw it:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 1st Woman Elected Arkansas Governor
The news put a smile on my wife’s face and mine.
Sarah’s father, Governor Mike Huckabee, has a special place in my heart.
Our friendship started after I wrote an article for RealClear Religion: Prosperity and Generosity: The Biblical Roots of Capitalism.
The Governor liked it and invited me on his show.
Before the start of the show I was ushered into the green room to wait.
While one of the aides offered me a fruit plate and a coffee…
Governor Huckabee walked into the room and put out his hand.
“Hi, I’m Mike Huckabee. Charles, thanks for coming down. I greatly appreciate it and look forward to talking to you.”
The Governor is a genuine guy. You can’t help but like him as soon as you meet him.
The segment went great and he thanked me again.
I didn’t know it then, but I had a feeling this wasn’t the last time I would see him…
Podcast
A few months later, I wanted to start a podcast.
Listening to all the anger that many young people had about capitalism was grinding my gears.
So I called Governor Huckabee and asked if he would be my first guest.
It took no more than a nanosecond for him to say “yes”.
Fast forward two years later…
I now call Governor Huckabee a friend, and he’s a loyal subscriber to Alpha Investor.
He shares my passion to help Main Street investors when it comes to stocks.
That’s why he was eager to hear how I was investing during this bear market.
I told him about the 3 stocks I was buying up right now.
And last night when I saw that Sarah Huckabee Sanders won, I sent him this email:
“Wow! Congratulations for Gov Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”
And a few minutes later he replied:
“Thanks. And I bought all 3 of those stocks!”
Click here because you won’t want to miss what I shared with Governor Huckabee.
I guarantee it will knock your socks off.
Regards,
Charles Mizrahi
Founder, Real Talk