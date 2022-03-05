Say Hello to the “Energy of Freedom”

Over the years, we’ve heard a lot of arguments for renewable energy.

It’s better for the planet. It’s cheaper. And it’s more convenient.

But as it turns out, there’s another one.

Independence.

Europe is learning this the hard way.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, analysts worried over the EU’s oil supply.

According to CNBC, the EU “receives roughly 40% of its gas via Russian pipelines.”

In the short term, this means spiking prices, oil shortages and disruptions in delivery.

But in the long term? This is a huge catalyst for renewable energy.

And Germany is leading the way.

It recently announced that it plans to get all of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said it best when he called renewable energy “the energy of freedom.”

